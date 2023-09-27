The vibes are incredibly romantic this time of year. After a season aptly referred to as “the summer of breakups,” your October 2023 horoscope is here to remind you that romance isn’t dead, it was just off-duty during Venus retrograde. Luckily, this month’s astrology marks the end of estrangement and the start of new, supportive connections. Solving problems in relationships won’t be as difficult, and moving with deliberate intention will be your natural inclination. It’s Halloween SZN, after all, so expect the next four weeks to be full of tricks and treats.

Important Astrological Dates In October 2023

Oct. 14: Solar eclipse in Libra

Oct. 20: Sun-Mercury cazimi in Libra

Oct. 23: Scorpio season begins

Oct. 28: Partial lunar eclipse in Taurus

October 2023 Astrological Overview

The month of October kicks off the start of eclipse season, with the first one taking place in Libra on Oct. 14. As the sun and moon conjoin in this cardinal air sign, there will be a collective desire to focus efforts on unity, partnership, and restoring balance in your life. However, since this lunation will be taking place near the South Node, there will be a decrease in overall energy and vitality, signifying a time for conclusions and endings, primarily in the Libra-ruled house of your birth chart. Although solar eclipses are technically super-charged new moons, you may not feel incredibly eager to initiate anything new during this cosmic event. Eclipses have a tendency to cause feelings of lethargy, so you may find yourself feeling less inclined to mingle, network, and socialize now. Instead, you’ll feel more compelled to analyze your relationships to ensure that there’s a supportive, reciprocal flow taking place in these present connections.

On Oct. 20, Mercury conjoins the heart of the sun in Libra, marking a period of renewal for the planet of communication. Anytime a cazimi takes place, the planet involved is said to be transferring its significations onto the sun, projecting the message. In this instance, Mercury, the planet of thought, ideas, and conversations, will be reinvigorated on this day, bringing sudden clarity to your relationship affairs. If you’ve been struggling to solve problems between you and an additional party, expect to find some solutions today. You may also receive some important information that allows you to reach an understanding between yourself and others now. Seeing things eye to eye will now be much easier.

The sun shifts into the fixed water sign of Scorpio on Oct. 23, pivoting the focus from socialization and partnership to inward ambitions and pursuits. Ruled by Mars, this season’s accentuating the need to move with slow, deliberate caution. This signifies a time to withdraw and go after objectives that may not result in instant gratification. As a result, as the fall season culminates, you may feel as though things are moving at a more gradual pace. Take this season as a time to be present, consistent, and concentrated on your goals, rather than rushing through them. It’ll benefit you in the long-run.

The month ends on a similar note it started on, with a Venus-ruled eclipse. On Oct. 28, the final eclipse of the season takes place in the fixed earth sign of Taurus. Since this lunation is a lunar eclipse, light will be shed on your needs and tangible wants. On this day, your desire for abundance, pleasure, and indulgences will be illuminated. If you’ve been operating from a scarcity or lack mentality, you’ll be invited to engage in satisfying endeavors. However, because the moon is strengthened in the sign of Taurus and this is a super-charged full moon, you’ll be more prone to extravagance or over-indulging. Your desires are worthy of being met, but be sure not to go overboard, because it may be overwhelming.

Here’s what each zodiac sign can expect from October’s astrology:

October 2023 Horoscope By Zodiac Sign

Aries October 2023 Horoscope (March 21 - April 19)

Your romantic relationships are placed front and center as the Libra solar eclipse unfolds in your seventh house on Oct. 14. However, as the polar opposite, Mars-ruled sign of the zodiac, the partnership-oriented vibes of this season are expected to make you feel a little stifled. This solar eclipse is prompting you to lean into the support provided by those around you, but it may challenge your innate, independent nature. The Libra eclipse is an opportunity to strike a healthy balance between yourself and others, Aries — so make sure you’re leaving room for the people that love you in your life.

The conversations that have been unfolding in your connections reach a positive turning point on Oct. 20, during the sun-Mercury cazimi in Libra. If a problem in your relationship has been presented, expect some clarity to show up today. It’ll be easier to consider the perspectives of other people now and come to a decision that includes all parties. On this day, you’ll be able to move forward with a clearer head about where your love life stands, offering you some peace of mind.

The sun shifts into the cautious sign of Scorpio on Oct. 23, shifting your focus to the more intimate side of your romantic affairs. Your ability to trust others with ease comes into question now, illuminating your desire to move with caution when it comes to shared resources and mutual duty. While having your guard up can protect you, it can also prevent you from experiencing the intimacy you crave, Aries. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable with the people you love this month.

The month ends on a indulgent note, as the Taurus lunar eclipse reaches its peak in your second house on Oct. 28. On this day, you’ll be taking a closer look at your assets, money and resources. Feel free to indulge in the fruits of your labor, but be sure to set some boundaries for yourself. Your satisfaction is important now, but you’ll also want to secure some long-term financial security today.

Taurus October 2023 Horoscope (April 19 - May 21)

The month begins with a Libra solar eclipse on Oct. 14, initiating new, supportive beginnings in your sixth house of habits, routines, and rituals. As a Venusian, you’re always seeking pleasure-centered endeavors, even in minimal ways – and this solar eclipse urges you to embrace the satisfactions that come from the most monotonous parts of your daily life. This could look like enrolling in a new pilates class, or setting routine time aside for socializing with coworkers after a long work day. While you’re typically a fan of treating yourself in the biggest ways, this eclipse is an opportunity to find joy in what you’d usually overlook.

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury link up in the balanced-oriented sign of Libra, granting you clarity around the your schedule, practices, and regimens. If you’ve been struggling to get organized, this cazimi offers solutions to simplifying your schedule. You may be initiating new habits that center your satisfaction, and replacing the habits that no longer align with you. Do something that rejuvenates you today, Taurus — it may be something that becomes apart of your new routine.

The sun shifts into Scorpio, your sister sign, on Oct. 23, shifting your focus to romantic affairs and connections with others. During this season, your desire for intimate, vulnerable connections will be illuminated. You’ll be prioritizing connections that have emotional depth rather than detached, surface-level bonds. While these attachments may push you out of your comfort zone, they promise to feed your desire for deep, close-knit attachments.

The month comes to an end during the Oct. 28 lunar eclipse in your sign, illuminating your self-expression and characteristics. As this eclipse unfolds, you’ll be directing focus to yourself, rather than the relationships that have captured your attention this month. While tending to your romantic life has been fulfilling, your desire for tangible satisfaction and stability is always a main priority. Today’s all about how you go about fulfilling your desire for pleasure independently of anyone else, Taurus, so don’t be afraid to be a little selfish.

Gemini October 2023 Horoscope (May 21 - June 22)

As October unfolds, the Libra solar eclipse on Oct. 14 initiates new endeavors that center your joy and satisfaction, making this a fortunate time for leaning into creative pursuits or new romantic affairs. You’re bound to feel particularly social on this day, too, so be sure to surround yourself with people that not only stimulate you mentally, but can inspire and support you. You’ll be in the mood to pursue artistic endeavors that you’ve put on the back-burner, re-igniting some of your hobbies and passions. Although today’s eclipse is fortunate for socializing, it’s even better for your creativity.

The sun and Mercury link up in Libra by Oct. 20, sparking new ideas around how you can best channel your newfound inspired energy. What’s bringing pleasure into your life right now, Gemini? Is it a new romantic affair, or a fun past-time? As your chart ruler conjoins the sun today, you’ll be filled to the brim with new plans of how you can better prioritize your enjoyment. And, since you gain much of your satisfaction through shared experiences, it’s a fortunate time for creating new alliances, too.

On Oct. 23, the sun shifts into the protective, careful sign of Scorpio, illuminating your current habits, routines, and healthy practices. You’re a big fan of maintaining consistent rituals in your life, and during this season, you’ll be more occupied with stabilizing your day-to-day rituals. Now is a good time to prioritize your health and wellness, or the little things you do daily that keep you operating at your best.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Oc. 28 prioritizes your need to unplug and withdraw from external influences. While you’re typically someone who enjoys socializing, this eclipse is a time to retreat and indulge in the comforts and pleasures that your private world has to offer. Take some time to go MIA, Gemini. Spend the day re-filling your cup. The world can wait.

Cancer October 2023 Horoscope (June 22 - July 20)

The astrology of October opens with the Libra solar eclipse on Oct. 14, initiating new beginnings in your home and family life. This eclipse could signify a change in residence, or a new development within your home and private world. As someone who prioritizes a safe, comfortable living environment, this lunation is asking that you seek new ways to prioritize pleasure behind closed doors. How are you enjoying the habitat that you’ve carefully curated for yourself? Today’s an opportunity to lean into these comforts, Cancer.

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury link up in the partnership-oriented sign of Libra, igniting new perspectives and ideas around your natural habitat. How can you infuse more inspiration and pleasure into your private world? You may feel compelled to have company over today, or spend some personal time with your favorite relative or roommate. Although you’ll be at home, you’ll have a strong desire to socialize within your household.

As the sun shifts into Scorpio on Oct. 23, your passions, hobbies, and creative pursuits will be illuminated. You’re always looking for a creative way to express your deep, innermost feelings, and as this season unfolds, you’ll be pouring your emotions into things that bring you joy and fulfillment. You may find yourself suddenly fixated on a new leisure activity, or engaging in a passion-filled new cuffing season romance. Either way, you’ll be diving deep into endeavors that make you feel alive.

You’ll be seeking support and reliability in your friendships and alliances on Oct.28, as the lunar eclipse in Taurus unfolds in your 11th house. As someone who prioritizes stable, consistent relationships, this eclipse is a time to consider how fulfilling your current connections are. Are you surrounded by people you can truly rely on? If not, it may be time to cut someone off. Your circle may be small, but you’ve always prioritized quality friendships over quantity.

Leo October 2023 Horoscope (July 20 - Aug. 21)

New opportunities to learn new skills and absorb useful information will be initiated on Oct. 14, as the Libra solar eclipse unfolds. This may be a time where you’re embarking on a new study, or pursuing interests that get your mental wheels turning. You may even find yourself taking up a new class or study with a friend or family member, since this is also a fortunate time for socializing. You’re always looking to establish connections with those you share a similar mindset with, and this eclipse could be bringing you closer to like-minded individuals.

The sun and Mercury conjoin in the balance-oriented sign of Libra on Oct. 20, sparking stimulating conversations in your immediate environment. If you’ve been struggling to express your current opinions and viewpoints with the people around you, today’s cazimi will allow you to engage in conversations that are balanced, fair and unbiased with the people. It’ll be easier to understand perspectives that you may not necessarily agree with, and vice versa — making this a fortunate time for pursuing new information.

On Oct. 23, the sun, aka your chart ruler, moves into the intentional, reserved sign of Scorpio, shifting your attention away from networking and socializing, and toward the private matters of your home and family life. This month, you’ll be tending to the parts of your natural habitat that are tucked away from the outside world. While it may not be a particularly energetic month for you, the emotional stability you’ll acquire from the comfort of your own home is bound to refill your cup.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Oct. 28 brings October’s astrology to a close, bringing the desire for long-term satisfaction and stability forward in your professional life. This eclipse could signify a change in career, or an a-ha moment surrounding what you ultimately need to feel content in your field. Tangible success is very important to you, and this lunation may be illuminating your current achievements. Take a moment to acknowledge your successes today, Leo.

Virgo October 2023 Horoscope (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

The sun and moon conjoin in partnership-oriented sign of Libra on Oct. 14, highlighting new beginnings your personal resources, money, and values. As this eclipse unfolds, you may be securing a new asset, possession, or even sharing the fruits of your labor with a loved one. Now’s the time to consider how you can secure more of what brings you a sense of peace and support, whether it’s through currency, connections, or creative pursuits.

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury link up in Libra, ushering in new ideas and concepts in your finances. If you’ve been trying to come up with better ways to balance your spending habits, you’ll gain some clarity around these topics now. Start a new budget, or clear out your closet to make room for new clothing for the fall season. Today’s energy is perfect for taking care of what’s currently in your possession.

As the sun shifts into Scorpio on Oct. 23, your desire for stable and consistent details and information will be illuminated. You’re someone who likes to be in the know, and this season fully supports your desire for increased intelligence and coherence. This season sheds light on a new skill or study that you’re intrigued by, making this a good time to teach yourself a new skill or craft. While you’re not someone who believes everything you hear, you’ll be more inclined to consider different perspectives and ideas now.

The month ends on a pleasant note, as the lunar eclipse in Taurus illuminates your desire for increased wisdom and truth on Oct. 28. On this day, you’ll be called to lean into the stability that your current values and belief systems offer. While the energy of today is steady, you’ll feel the urge to do something out of the ordinary, like take a trip, or try a new food dish. Anything that encourages you to switch things up, without pushing you too far out of your comfort zone.

Libra October 2023 Horoscope (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

The solar eclipse in Libra brings you out of your shell on Oct. 14, inspiring an increase in socialization, conversation, and partnership. You’re experiencing a personal rebrand now, Libra, that aims to shift the way you show up in your relationship with others. As someone who prioritizes companionship, it’s important to maintain a balance between your own autonomy and the need for interdependence. While this eclipse invites you to prioritize yourself, you’ll still be eager to engage in the dynamics that rely on your presence.

On Oct. 20, the sun and Mercury link up in your first house of self-expression, bringing clarity to your current ideas and perspectives. If you’ve been unsure of how to project your personal message in a way that authentically represents you, expect communication to come with ease now. Feel free to share your viewpoints with anyone who’s able to hold space for you today, Libra. It’ll be therupeutic to get some things off your chest.

The sun shifts into the protective, deliberate sign of Scorpio on Oct. 23, highlighting your current relationship to money and resources. You tend to move with caution when it comes to your finances, and this season is shedding light on your desire to keep things stable, consistent, and in control here. It’s a fortunate time for securing assets, or re-working your budget – anything that continues to promote financial security.

As the month comes to an end, the lunar eclipse in Taurus on Oct. 28 shifts your focus toward shared resources and intimate connections with others. As this lunation illuminates your eighth house today, your desire for extended sustainability in your finances will become a priority. What’s proven to be worth the investment in the long-run? You may feel inclined to solidify some of the obligations in your intimate affairs now.

Scorpio October 2023 Horoscope (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

You’ll be retreating into your shell on Oct.14, as the sun and moon form an eclipse in the peaceful sign of Libra. During this cosmic event, you’ll be making some changes to your habits or behaviors – particularly the ones that may be working against you. You’ll be seeking out practices that support and satisfy you, rather than leave you feeling drained. Although this may not be an incredibly social day for you, you’ll probably be reflecting on the ways you can overcome any internal struggles in order to better connect and relate to the people around you.

As the sun and Mercury link up in your 12th house on Oct. 20, you’ll have a better idea of how to implement better routines and habits into your day to day. If you’ve been inconsistent in your current regimens, today’s cazimi offers you a clean slate. Swap out any habits that have been running you dry for more supportive, fulfilling ones today, Scorpio. It’ll be easier to initiate self-care today.

The sun shifts into your first house on Oct. 23, spotlighting your personal autonomy and sense of self. While you tend to be pretty reserved, during this season you’ll be inclined to put yourself out there more than you normally would. While you’ll still be moving with caution, this month is an opportunity to not only focus on yourself and your motivations, but the emotional security and fulfillment you seek from the life as well.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Oct. 28 shifts your focus away from yourself, and toward your romantic connections. Expect some necessary revelations around relationships to take place today, specifically around the comfort and intimacy you seek from other people. Now is the time to lean into the support that’s being offered to you by your loved ones, Scorpio, but it does require you to be a little vulnerable. Don’t shy away from partnerships that require you to dig a little deeper.

Sagittarius October 2023 Horoscope (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

As the month unfolds, the sun and moon will conjoin in the partnership-focused sign of Libr on Oct. 14, initiating new beginnings amongst your friends and social groups. This eclipse is an opportunity to collaborate, or join forces with a supportive new community. As someone who appreciates camaraderie, this lunation is encouraging you to cultivate relationships that are not only satisfying, but reciprocal. You deserve people in your life that can match your energy, Sagittarius.

Mercury conjoins the heart of the sun on Oct. 20, bringing fresh new ideas to your inner circle. You may be joining forces with a new friend or organization today, that appreciates your current mindset. Today’s an incredibly social one, Sagittarius, and you’ll find yourself eager to share your perspectives with anyone willing to listen. The support from your peers will allow these concepts to come to life, so don’t hesitate to lean into the presence of others now.

The sun shifts into the focused, unwavering sign of Scorpio on Oct. 23, illuminating your subconscious mind, along with your habits and undoings. This season is promoting a period of introspection for you, and as a result, may not be a time when you’re feeling particularly social. Instead, you’ll be going down the rabbit hole regarding your own rituals and practices. It’ll be easier than usual to become fixated on the inner workings of your own mind, so try your best not to become overly consumed with your own faults, and instead, working on replacing them with better routines.

On Oct. 28, the Taurus lunar eclipse will take place, shedding light on your daily routines and rituals. Today, you’ll be taking a closer look at the mundane tasks that are present in your daily life, particularly the ones that stabilize and ground you. It’s a good time to prioritize your health, or anything that keeps you functioning at your best. While you tend to enjoy going with the flow, this is the time of year when a stricter regimen tends to be exactly what you need, Sagittarius.

Capricorn October 2023 Horoscope (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Oct. 14, the solar eclipse in Libra will initiate pleasant new beginnings in your career or professional life. On this day, you may feel compelled to pursue new professional endeavors that center partnership, creativity, and socialization. This could signify a promotion, or some newfound exposure for you in your career field. It’ll also serve as a fortunate time to network, or join forces with a colleague or business partner — so feel free to join forces with someone who shares a similar vision.

You’ll be full of new ideas during the sun-Mercury cazimi in Libra on Oct. 20, initiating important discussions around your future career pursuits. If you’re currently teaming up with a co-worker, you’ll be able to express your motives clearly and concisely today, Capricorn. Relating to other people will also be easier than usual, making this a fortunate time for showcasing any work that you’ve been sitting on. Your audience won’t have too much trouble comprehending your vision today.

The sun shifts into the resilient, determined sign of Scorpio on Oct. 28, shifting your focus to your friendships, support groups, and alliances. This month, you’ll be paying more attention to your community and the emotional support that it offers you. While you may be more selective about who you trust this season, the ones you choose to rely on are here to stay.

On Oct. 28, the lunar eclipse in Taurus sheds light on your desire for comfort, stability, and longevity when it comes to your passions and pleasures. While you’re someone who loves to prioritize hard work, when you’re granted opportunities to let your hair down, you like to indulge to the fullest. Now is a time when you’re leaning into enjoyment without too many restraints, so feel free to partake in some of your favorite hobbies, or spend time around some of your favorite people.

Aquarius October 2023 Horoscope (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

As October unfolds, the solar eclipse in Libra on Oct. 14 invites new beginnings into your current belief systems and world views. During this lunation, you’ll be encouraged to embark on a new philosophical journey or spiritual endeavor that supports your desire for connection and relatability. Not only is this a fortunate time for embracing new belief systems, but you’ll be inclined to connect with others through shares perspectives. Keep an open mind today, Aquarius — it’ll allow you to create new relationships with people who understand you on a spiritual level.

The sun and Mercury conjoin in Libra on Oct. 20, sparking a desire for increased knowledge and wisdom. If you’ve been unsure of where to start in your current studies, expect today’s astrology to nudge you in the right direction. This may lead to you booking a trip out of the country, or enrolling in a class with a friend or romantic partner. You’re expanding your horizons now, and in turn, it’s allowing you to cultivate more intimate connections with others.

On Oct. 23 the sun shifts into the controlled, ambitious sign of Scorpio, shifting your focus to your professional pursuits. This season is a fortunate one for your career, and promotes an increase in determination and self-discipline. While you tend to be hesitant to step into the limelight, you’ll be gaining acknowledgement for your achievements this month. It’s your time to shine, Aquarius, so don’t be afraid to showcase your talents.

Your desire for increased comfort and stability in your home becomes illuminated on Oct. 28, as the Taurus lunar eclipse unfolds. On this day, you’ll be considering how you can embrace more pleasure and satisfaction behind closed doors and amongst your family. You may also experience some revelations around where you currently reside, and could be contemplating making changes that will support your desire for pleasure and long-term security for years to come.

Pisces October 2023 Horoscope (Feb. 20 - March 20)

On Oct. 14, the solar eclipse in Libra sparks new beginnings in your shared resources, assets, and financial responsibilities. During this lunation, you’ll be inclined to initiate a fresh start when it comes to money matters. You may be splitting ownership of a resource with a partner or loved one, or considering how you can equally balance any obligations you share with another person. If things have become one-sided in a relationship, now is a good time to shift them back into alignment.

As the sun-Mercury cazimi in Libra unfolds on Oct. 20, you’ll gain clarity around how to arrange your current financial affairs. If you’ve been unsure of how to split responsibility between yourself and a romantic partner, expect to be met with answers today. If the lines have been blurred, you’ll find a clear solution of how to better balance the scales today.

As the sun shifts into the protective, cautious sign of Scorpio on Oct. 23, you’ll be shifting your focus to your current belief systems and philosophies. This season is ideal for stepping outside of your comfort zone by traveling, or taking up a new study. You’ll be feeling eager for change now, while still moving with a certain level of caution. While you’re not quick to change your perspective, this season will give you plenty of new things to think about, and potentially invite new spiritual practices into your world.

The Taurus lunar eclipse on Oct. 28 sheds light on your current thoughts and ideas, bringing an important piece of information to light. You’ve been exploring different concepts throughout the month, and on this day, you’ll be implementing some of this information into your daily practice. This is also a good time to discuss or share your findings on your current perspectives with your community. You’ll have a lot on your mind today, so it’ll be important to have an outlet.