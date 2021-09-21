Libra's Sister Sign Makes So Much Sense, Since They’re 2 Sides Of The Same Coin

In astrology, there are a myriad of ways that each planet and zodiac sign can impact each other. If you look through your natal chart, you’ll see all the many alignments the cosmos were making at the moment of your birth. These alignments are carried with you wherever you go, supporting you and challenging you along the way. However, these same alignments are also made between two different people, paving the way for astrological compatibility (or synastry, to be more technical). If you’re wondering what Libra’s sister sign is, then you’re asking all the right types of questions.

Every zodiac sign is designated a “sister” in another zodiac sign. The way to find out your sister sign is by looking to the zodiac sign that sits exactly opposite yours in the zodiac wheel. That’s why “sister signs” are commonly referred to as “opposite signs,” and believe me, there couldn’t possibly be a stronger polarity than the one that sits between these two signs. In some ways, they’re nothing alike. In other ways, they have way too much in common. Some may say that opposite signs tend to “complete” each other because they each carry the qualities that the other may lack.

There is an electric current that runs between you and someone who is your sister sign. You challenge each other, motivate each other, and understand each other in a way that no one else can. When this relationship takes place, it tends to help you get to know yourself in a way you’ve never known before, as oppositions tend to be a very revealing aspect.

Here’s what you need to know about Libra and its connection with its sister sign, Aries:

What Is Libra’s Sister Sign?

Libra’s opposite sign is... Aries. In astrology, Aries is the first sign in the zodiac while Libra is the seventh. At its core, Aries is focused on the “I” and the “self,” prioritizing their own independence over their need to conform. At the opposite side of the spectrum is Libra, who would much rather focus on the “we” and the “together.” Libra is a zodiac sign that tends to identify itself through the relationships that surround them. Aries, on the other hand, lets their own self-determination and individuality guide them forward.

The intrinsic difference between these two signs can manifest in a number of ways. Aries can sometimes be ego-centric while Libra is far more willing to compromise. However, Libra can sometimes be too much of a people pleaser, while Aries is only concerned about being authentic and true to themselves. Because Aries is focused on getting to the point and saying exactly what they think, they can often come across as brash, loud, or blunt. Libra veers on the side of caution and diplomacy, often making them more socially charming, but also, more willing to let go of their true self in order to facilitate harmony.

However, let’s remember that there is no “I” without a “we” and there is no “we” without an “I.” Aries needs Libra to remind them that being more flexible and understanding with others can help shape and inspire them in a number of ways. Adversely, Libra needs Aries to remind them to let go of their need to be liked by everyone and instead focus on liking themselves. There’s so much these two signs can teach each other, because at the end of the day, they’re just two different sides of the same coin.