You can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
On Jan. 29, Venus stations direct after a 40-day retrograde cycle. During this period, each zodiac sign experienced an emphasis on relationships, prompting them to re-evaluate how they connect with others. Since Venus traveled through different sectors of everyone’s birth charts, each sign will be affected differently when Venus retrograde 2022 ends.
Here’s what to expect:
Venus direct will support the relationships you have with your reputation and colleagues. While things have likely been scattered during the retrograde, you’ll soon be prompted to put the lessons you’ve learned into practice.