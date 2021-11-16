Here’s how your zodiac sign will deal.
Venus is stationing retrograde in Capricorn on Dec. 19, prompting you to reflect and revisit your romantic endeavors until Jan. 29, 2022. Since every zodiac sign will experience this energy somewhere in their chart, here's how it'll affect your love life or overall relationships:
Your career has been taking off lately, but as Venus retrogrades, you'll be prompted to slow down and reflect on your next big business moves. This is a great time to assess your professional relationships, but try not to make any drastic moves until Venus stations direct.