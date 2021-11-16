Horoscopes
Young couple kissing during Venus retrograde 2021, which will affect every zodiac sign's love life.

Venus Retrograde Is Here To Change Up Your Love Life

Here’s how your zodiac sign will deal.

By Chelsea Jackson
Maryna Terletska/Getty Images

Venus is stationing retrograde in Capricorn on Dec. 19, prompting you to reflect and revisit your romantic endeavors until Jan. 29, 2022. Since every zodiac sign will experience this energy somewhere in their chart, here's how it'll affect your love life or overall relationships:

SCIEPRO/Getty Images

Aries

Your career has been taking off lately, but as Venus retrogrades, you'll be prompted to slow down and reflect on your next big business moves. This is a great time to assess your professional relationships, but try not to make any drastic moves until Venus stations direct.

aire images/Moment/Getty Images

