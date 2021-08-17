Demi Is Back On Paradise, So Prepare For All The Drama

Some people love summer for the sand, some for the sun, and some for the chance to watch very hot singles search for love on reality TV. As every good Bachelor Nation fan knows, the warm weather means the chance to watch your favorite contestants from previous Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons flirt and fight on the beach. If you’re wondering who’s left (or joined) Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 this week, here’s your end-all-be-all BIP newcomer guide.

ICYMI, Season 7 of BIP has been especially awaited since it was actually supposed to happen *last* year. After a very long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, production finally got picked up and in addition to being the safe move, it was clearly worth the wait. Not only are a wide array of celebrities hosting the season, but with two years' worth of contestants to choose from, there were a lot of previously eliminated folks looking for love.

Season 7 started with 23 contestants, but as some cast members were eliminated, sometimes new ones were brought in. Here’s who joined the Bachelor in Paradise cast this week, to either find a love story or ruin one that’s in the process of being written...

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor In Paradise Week 1 Newcomers

The first episode of Season 7 was pretty much just an intro to all of the cast members. And just when it seemed like the originally announced Paradisians would be only singles looking for love on the beach, another Bachelor Nation alumna arrived on-set during the final moments of the episode. Demi Burnett stepped onto the sand claiming she was going to “steal everyone men,” so it seems like some drama has definitely washed ashore.

In case you forgot, Demi was on Season 6 of BIP where fans saw her love story with Kristian Haggerty play out. While the couple made history for being the first same-sex couple to leave the spinoff engaged, they unfortunately split in October of 2019.

Which means Demi is back to find a new partner or cause trouble (or a bit of both). Here’s who else stepped into the sandy spotlight during the premiere episode:

Joe Amabile James Bonsall Kenny Braasch Connor Brennan Serena Chew Aaron Clancy Tré Cooper Jessenia Cruz Noah Erb Maurissa Gunn Ivan Hall Tahzjuan Hawkins Abigail Heringer Deandra Kanu Victoria Larson Tammy Ly Brendan Morais Natasha Parker Victoria Paul Mari Pepin-Solis Serena Pitt Karl Smith Kelsey Weier

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.