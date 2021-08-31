Everything To Remember About Chris From Clare's Bachelorette Season

Just when things were starting to seem settled on the beach, a newcomer arrived on Paradise to cause some waves. Chris Conran, who was very briefly on Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season, arrived to find love — or drama — during Week 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. If you’re trying to remember what happened to him during his stint on TV, here’s what you need to know about Bachelor Nation’s Chris Conran, including his job, age, social media, and allll the juicy facts. Let’s dive in, sleuthers:

ICYMI — which you could have since Chris was eliminated During Night 1 of Clare’s journey — Chris was seen during Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Even though he had an intro package (which showcased his love of cooking and being ~outdoorsy~), he was sent home during the first rose ceremony. Luckily, Clare’s loss seems to be Paradise’s gain, since the 28-year-old is back and already started his stint with a 1-on-1 date.

While only time will tell whether or not Chris’ first BIP connection with Jessenia Cruz turns into something more, it’s pretty clear he’s a major catch. Not only does he have an impressive career, is well connected to Bachelor Nation (he’s actually friends with Season 17’s Bachelorette lead, Katie Thurston), and seems more than ready to settle down with ~the one.~

Chris Conran’s Real Job

Since fans didn’t get to know Chris very well during Clare’s season, there’s plenty you’ll want to note before (or while) falling in love with him on Paradise. Heading into Season 16, Chris worked in landscaping, and after a quick look at his LinkedIn, it looks like he’s still working as a landscape design salesman. According to his profile, it looks like he’s been with Stack Rock Group, which is a landscape design firm in Salt Lake City, for almost two and a half years.

Chris Conran’s Social Media

More to come...