Bachelor In Paradise Kicked Off With A Surprising Number Of Eliminations

Watching a lot of very hot people make very poor decisions while looking for love on a tropical island is pretty much the best part of summer. After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bachelor in Paradise is back, which means more love stories, more tan lines, and more drama. As each week provides new contestants and curveballs, you’re probably trying to remember who’s still on the hunt for an SO. Consider this your “who went home this week on Bachelor in Paradise” guide, filled will all the VIP drama that’ll be sure to live in Bachelor Nation infamy.

While Season 7 of BIP was originally supposed to air in 2020, the production got pushed a whole year, which meant by the time filming actually began, there were tons of singles from previous seasons eager to pack their sunnies and head to the sand. Season 7 started with 23 contestants, but the chances of them all finding their perfect partners are slim. Just speaking the truth!

In addition to celebrity hosts and some surprise Bachelor Nation guest stars, this is definitely the BIP season to watch. And while it’s never fun to see your favorite contestants get eliminated, watching their dramatic journeys unfold sure is. Here’s the week-by-week breakdown of who left Paradise without a plus one:

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor In Paradise Week 1 Eliminations

After the long-awaited return, Season 7 of BIP started out with introductions, makeouts, and a whole lotta David Spade jokes. The celeb host’s retorts and chaotic energy — as well as the first one-on-one date of the season (between Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer) — took up most of the first episode. In fact, there wasn’t even time for a rose ceremony, which means all of the contestants stayed on for Week 2. Here’s who will be searching for love next week:

Joe Amabile James Bonsall Kenny Braasch Connor Brennan Serena Chew Aaron Clancy Tré Cooper Jessenia Cruz Noah Erb Maurissa Gunn Ivan Hall Tahzjuan Hawkins Abigail Heringer Deandra Kanu Victoria Larson Tammy Ly Brendan Morais Natasha Parker Victoria Paul Mari Pepin-Solis Serena Pitt Karl Smith Kelsey Weier

The episode ended with Bachelor Nation vet Demi Burnett arriving to the beach, which means no matter what next week brings, you can be sure drama will wash ashore.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.