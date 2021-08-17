Noah & Abigail's Flirtatious Moment Got Paradise Fans To Ship Them Immediately

Is a Paradise couple already in the works? Two Bachelor Nation fan faves had some serious chemistry during Week 1, and fans are already shipping the potential pair. Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s steamy moment on Bachelor in Paradise is making me think summer lovin’ is actually gonna be a thing this season on the beach. Let’s overanalyze why the potential couple could have endgame potential, shall we?

Here’s a quick recap of the (maybe) love birds’ journeys: Fans were introduced to Abigail during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and the 26-year-old contestant stood out so much, she snagged the first impression rose of Season 25. FYI, Abigail was born deaf and has a cochlear implant, and upon stepping out of the limo on Night 1, she opened up to Matt about her life and even told him how glad she was that he had nice lips because she would be ~reading them all night.~

Unfortunately, after not getting tons of one-on-one time the rest of the season, Abigail was eliminated during Week 7, which majorly upset fans. Luckily, it looks like her quest for finding love in the franchise isn’t over. Enter: Noah. The Season 17 Bachelorette contestant was one of the “villains” on Tayshia Adams’ season after he had some major beef with another contestant, Bennett Jordan.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Both guys were eliminated during Week 9, but it’s clear Noah’s time in Bachelor Nation wasn’t up either since he headed to the beach shortly after. And as soon as Noah hit the sand, there was an instant spark between him and Abigail. So much so that when Abigail was given the first date card of the season, she chose to spend some one-on-one time with Noah. It was on their date that Noah made it obvious he was vibin’ with the brunette.

“I feel like you have a heart of gold, and the fact that everyone was clapping for you when we went on this date speaks to you,” he told Abigail. “I don't think that you hear that enough, and I think you deserve it.” The couple closed out their date with a kiss, which got Wells Adams — who is the season’s bartender — to say it had “tongue and all,” so do with that what you will, Bachelor fans!

See if there will be more Noah and Abigail smooches as Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 continues Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.