Apparently, not even dating a Bachelor Nation alum is enough to give you intel on WTF is going on with Clare Crawley's confusing AF season of The Bachelorette. Case in point: Sarah Hyland just revealed Wells Adams won't give her any spoilers on what's going on. "I don't know what the f*ck is going on, but I am losing my mind trying to keep up with it. I quit," Hyland told E! News during an Aug. 25 interview. "If Wells was catching me up, I still couldn't tell you. At this point, I am not paying attention to what is going on with Bachelor Nation. I am just waiting for it to air. I will get my popcorn, a bottle of wine and maybe have one of my girlfriends get tested so she can come over and we can dish about it."

Rumors have been swirling since early August that Clare Crawley left her season of The Bachelorette after only 12 days of filming to be with contestant Dale Moss. Some sources were even saying that the pair was engaged and, during an Aug. 25 Instagram Live, Bachelor Nation Guru Reality Steve claimed the reports were true: "Him and Clare are together and most certainly engaged." (Elite Daily has made multiple requests for comment from Crawley, Moss, and ABC regarding the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

As for how the producers are going to continue Crawley's season of the show without their original lead, multiple sources have claimed that Tayshia Adams will reportedly be taking over as the show's lead with Crawley's contestants. (Elite Daily has made multiple requests for comment from reps for ABC on the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

If the rumors do pan out to be true and Adams does wind up replacing Crawley mid-season, Hyland is totally here for the switch up. "I guess it's a two-for-one, so that's great," the actress told E! News. "I am into the drama of the show, like everyone else is. If anyone is actually a Bachelor fan and they aren't excited about having two Bachelorettes in one season, they aren't really a fan, I guess."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Is there an award for most loyal Bachelor Nation fan of all time, I feel like Hyland's earned it.