History is really being made in Bachelor Nation. According to multiple reports, Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley will both be Bachelorettes in Season 16. While the newest season of The Bachelorette was already sure to be different, two different leads in one season is truly something that has never been seen. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for The Bachelorette for comment on the report, but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Clare's season was already off to a strange start when production was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, the original cast was re-cast. And then the entire crew had to quarantine for weeks prior to filming at La Quinta Resort & Club (instead of the usual Bachelor Mansion). Now, it looks like Clare's stint on the show will be cut short, reportedly because the original Season 16 Bachelorette found love a little too early.

After a Reddit thread went viral with a theory that Clare quit The Bachelorette after a few days of filming because she fell for one of her contestants, Dale Moss, fans have been speculating what would happen this season. According multiple reports published on Aug. 3, the show is going on with Tayshia taking over the lead role. A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Filming did not stop, but Tayshia got a fresh start as the Bachelorette."

The Entertainment Tonight source also said Clare left on good terms with the producers, and that Clare's journey will "still be part of" the season. So, it sounds like Season 16 could feature Clare starting out as a Bachelorette normally would, then leaving early on (potentially with Dale), and then Tayshia coming in to take over the lead role.

As a source reportedly told Us Weekly: “Last weekend, producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort]. When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production.” From the sound of that, it seems Tayshia could pick up with some of the guys Clare left, as well as some others brought in just for her.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though neither ABC nor Tayshia have confirmed the reports, the 29-year-old former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant posted a photo to Instagram on July 31 that led Bachelor Nation to further believe Tayshia has been case as the new lead.

Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca (aka the women fans once believed to be romantically involved with Peter Weber) commented a bunch of fire and heart emojis, and the official Bachelor Nation Instagram commented the raising hand emojis. While this could have just been Bach love, all of the evidence certainly made it look like there might be more to the shadowy photo than meets the eye.

However it all goes down on the Bachelorette Season 16, there's reason to believe it's going to be dramatic. Here's to the most unconventional — and likely most entertaining — season in all of Bachelor Nation history. Though ABC has yet to announce an official premiere date, viewers can expect The Bachelorette to return sometime in the fall of 2020, this time, apparently, with two leads.