Arguably one of the best parts of the Bachelor franchise is watching couples travel all over the world to go on exotic dates and explore their relationships with each other. Unfortunately, as concerns of coronavirus expand across the word, many people are taking precautions to limit traveling.. That's why, Chris Harrison explained, Clare Crawley's upcoming Bachelorette season won't go abroad due to coronavirus concerns and safety precautions.

On March 13, Warner Bros. announced that filming for Clare's season will be postponed. Previously, on March 11, host Chris Harrison dropped the no-travel-abroad news in an exclusive interview with People. When asked about how coronavirus is impacting the season, Harrison explained how the franchise is taking precautionary measures to keep everyone safe.

"Clare’s season is about to get under production and we’ve already nixed all international travel. Clearly, you can’t. We’re going to keep it domestic. We might even have to keep it in Los Angeles when it’s all said and done. Who knows?” In a statement on March 11, Warner Bros. explained that travel plans for the upcoming season will be evaluated on a "case-by-case basis."

On top of not traveling abroad, the Bachelor team is taking other measures to ensure the health and safety of the crew, participants, and Bachelorette herself. There have been several hand-washing stations set up around set and a clinic with a doctor will be on hand just in case. "We’re on it,” he said. “We’re being vigilant, we’re being smart, we’re doing everything we can, just like you should be doing at home.”

Of course, as things evolve and more updates on the coronavirus situation arise, the Bachelorette team is dedicated to keeping everyone safe, even if it makes planning a bit difficult. "Everything is changing by the hour with this, not even by the day ... so we just have to react, keeping everybody safe," he explained.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

As for other Bachelor franchise shows on the horizon? Harrison mentioned Bachelor in Paradise and Summer Games are both in the air at this time, because of travel concerns. Bachelor in Paradise typically films in Mexico in June and Summer Games planned on bringing in Bachelor contestants from all over the world. Thus, if international travel is restricted, the future of the shows could be up in the air. "You can’t bitch and moan about it, you’ve just got to roll with it and do what’s smart," Harrison explained.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.