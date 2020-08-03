While there's always a good bit of interest surrounding upcoming Bachelorette contestants, Dale Moss might take the cake as the most buzz-worthy guy from Clare Crawley's season. So, who is Dale Moss on The Bachelorette? He's not unfamiliar to the world of entertainment.

ICYMI, Dale started getting a lot of buzz in early August when he was tied to a now highly-circulated theory that Bachelorette lead Clare Crawley quit the show because she found an immediate connection with him. There are rumors ABC is re-casting the season with Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams because Clare didn't want to continue dating her guys.

It's key to note these theories are simply speculations as of now, since no official announcements from ABC have been made. (Elite Daily reached out to reps of The Bachelorette for comment on the theory but didn't hear back in time for publication.) Nonetheless, people are understandably inquisitive about the man who may have inspired Clare to abdicate her Bachelor Nation throne.

Luckily, it's pretty easy to get information about Dale, because he's been in the public eye for some time. The 31-year-old South Dakota native was wide receiver in the NFL, where he played for the Green Bay Packers (2012), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012), the Chicago Bears (2012, 2013, 2014), and the Carolina Panthers (2013).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After retiring from pro sports, he went on to sign with well-known modeling agency Wilhelmina Models and star in campaigns for Express and Under Armour. But that's not all; he's also a "sought after entertainment host and media personality," according to the bio on his official website. He also has his own podcast: The Game Plan with Dale Moss, on which he interviews professional athletes and industry insiders on achieving personal and business growth. It also appears he put his athletic strengths to use by creating the fitness account @DaleMossFitness on Instagram.

Dale also works as a Special Olympics global ambassador, his Instagram bio reveals. According to Forbes, he also partnered with The Lonely Entrepreneur Program in 2019 to "empower women, minorities, athletes, and those less fortunate with the entrepreneurial skills they’ll need to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive world."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you want to do some sleuthing of your own, I'm sorry to tell you Dale's Instagram and Twitter are currently private, but most of the men go dark like this while filming The Bachelorette, so you may as well throw him a follow request and hope he goes public again soon. Until then, there's enough information about Dale out there for everyone to understand he's got a lot going on in his life — and this potential shakeup on Clare's season of The Bachelorette would only make him more interesting.