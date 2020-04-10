Raise your hand if you're still reeling over the end of TAYPJ. 🙋. Back in Oct. 2019, Bachelor in Paradise couple Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones announced on Instagram that they'd decided to go their separate ways, and TBH, I'm not quite over it yet. However, it seems as though Adams is. The Bachelor alum has since deleted all pics of her and JPJ from her Insta, and she even said she was open to the idea of becoming the next Bachelorette (though Clare Crawley was later chosen instead). It's clear that Tayshia Adams is single and ready to mingle, and according to her, she's down to find love.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Bachelor: Live on Stage after-party back in February, Adams said she was ready to get back into the dating scene. "I am officially ready to date," she told ET. "I can't say I have been in the last couple of months because I've just been so busy working on myself, but just recently, I've started embracing the fact that there are guys out there that I'm kind of into. So, I think it's opened some doors for me." Though she hasn't settled on anyone in particular (at least as far as fans know), Adams is definitely on the prowl.

Adams also mentioned that she was open to dating just about anyone — including fellow Bachelor alums. "Now that I am a single woman and I am available to date really whomever I please, there are some attractive men in Bachelor Nation, but also outside of Bachelor Nation," she said. "I'm honestly open to anything." She even revealed that she'd happily participate in another round of Paradise, which I fully support.

And though I know nothing for certain, it seems as though Eric Bigger (who appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelorette and Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise) might be shooting his shot. On a cute selfie posted by Adams on April 4, Bigger slid into her comments with four fire emojis, so there's that. The two have definitely met before, since they both appeared on the Bachelor: Live on Stage special, but his comment could just be some harmless flirting between friends.

Luckily, Adams is pretty open with her fans, so I have a feeling that — if she does start seeing someone new — she'll be willing to spill the tea.