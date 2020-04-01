If you watched his season of The Bachelor, you're going to want to check out Colton Underwood's quote about Tayshia Adams' hometown date. Underwood says producers pressured him into asking Adams' father for her hand in marriage when he knew she wasn't the one for him. "With Tayshia [Adams] — I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but whatever — at first, I didn’t ask, because I valued her being engaged before and I didn’t want to do that to her," he told the Los Angeles Times in a March 31 interview. "I didn’t ask when I sat down with her father. And at the very end, [producers] were like, 'You have to. You need to pull him again.' By that time, it’s 12, 1 in the morning and I’m like, 'OK, can we wrap this up?' It’s like, 'Well, you know how to wrap this up. Go have that conversation.'"

He says the producers even pressured him into asking his now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph's father for her hand in marriage when he knew it wasn't the right time. "I wasn’t going to ask because I wanted it to be a one-time thing," he explained. "But I think I got prompted [by producers] three or four or five times, being like, ‘Tonight’s a big night. Don’t you have a question you want to ask?'"

Underwood believes the producers took things too far and wound up jeopardizing his future with Randolph. "There were lines crossed in my relationship with Cassie that I found out about after the show. There were things that they said and did that compromised my relationship with her," he shared. "Now, it makes so much sense that she decided to leave. If you’re gonna make a show, at least give me a fair shot to end up with the girl that I’m falling in love with. Your job as a show is to make us come together. I understand we did [come together] at the end, but I had to take it into my own hands and be extreme with it."

Underwood is finally able to spill all of this tea now because his ABC contract, which included an NDA, just ended. That being said, his new book The First Time was written before his contract ended and still includes plenty of behind-the-scenes tidbits. "I’m actually out of contract now, finally," he said. "I wasn’t when I was writing the book, obviously. I wanted to follow all the rules, business-wise, and be professional. That was the hardest part for me, and I think that’s where my strongest fallout with them came. I was trying to always be professional, and I felt like at times I didn’t get that in return. I was told to be a good little boy and keep my mouth shut and it’s like, 'Come on, guys, treat me like an adult.'"

Here's to hoping he continues living his truth.