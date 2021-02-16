From the start of Matt James' season of The Bachelor, Abigail Heringer was an instant Bachelor Nation favorite. The 25-year-old Portland native snagged Matt's first impression rose on Night 1, and while it looked like she might be Matt's one and only, their love story has officially come to an end. In a shocking turn of events, the early frontrunner got eliminated during the Feb. 15 episode. These tweets about Abigail Heringer leaving The Bachelor prove fans weren't ready to see her go home.

To recap, the client financial manager impressed fans (and Matt) from the get-go when she opened up and shared her story of disability. Abigail was born completely deaf and has a cochlear implant, and upon stepping out of the limo on Night 1, Abigail told Matt she's deaf and mentioned how glad she was that he had nice lips, because she would be reading them all night.

Once the pair got the chance to talk later in the evening, they both giggled about how nervous they were, giving viewers major endgame vibes. As they chatted, Abigail opened up more and told Matt about her sister who is also deaf. They sealed the conversation with a kiss before Matt gave Abigail his first impression rose.

