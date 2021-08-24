BIP Contestants Accused Victoria P. Of Having A BF Before Going On The Show

After a tough time on Peter Weber’s Bachelor season, Victoria Paul found herself at the center of another debacle about her off-screen behavior. During Week 2 of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, a rumor went around that Victoria P. had a boyfriend before packing for Bachelor in Paradise. But is there any truth to this? Let’s do some digging.

ICYMI: Week 2 shined a lot of light on potential exes/partners back home. Before fans even had time to process whether or not Brendan Morais and Pieper James dated before he went to the beach, gossip started spreading about Victoria P.’s dating history as well. After seeing James Bonsall bond with Victoria P., Tammy Ly and Kelsey Weier — who were also on Peter’s season — decided to tell him what they’d heard about her. Both contestants told James that Victoria had a boyfriend before leaving for Paradise and was possibly still dating him.

According to Tammy and Kelsey, Victoria P. was with her boyfriend just before leaving for Paradise and the rumored couple even shared a dog together. Kelsey, Tammy, and Victoria P. are all from Nashville, which would explain why the former two would claim to have any dirt on the latter in the first place.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After hearing that Victoria P. might have been there for the *wrong* reasons, James confronted her about her dating history. Victoria P. denied the accusation that she had a partner while on the show; instead, she said she was with a guy from February to May of 2021 and broke up with him before going on Paradise. But even though she maintained her innocence and singlehood, Victoria P. decided Paradise wasn’t for her and she self-eliminated before the first rose ceremony. But did she go home to Nashville with a guy waiting for her with open arms? That remains to be seen.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.