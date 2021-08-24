Wait, Did Brendan & Pieper Date Before Bachelor In Paradise?

The Season 7 contestants of Bachelor in Paradise were on the beach for approximately half a minute before some serious relationship drama washed ashore. During the Aug. 23 episode, contestants speculated whether one of the current cast members looking for love was actually already in a relationship with a Bachelor Nation alum back home — or had at least connected with someone before coming to the beach. So uh, did Brendan Morais and Pieper James date before Bachelor in Paradise? Let’s break down everything we know about the rumor.

The gossip started circling Paradise while Brendan and Demi Burnett were on a 1-on-1 date. After going jet-skiing and partaking in a steamy makeout session, Brendan mentioned he wasn’t looking to ~settle down~ with one person quite yet and was still playing the field. That pissed Demi off because they were literally just kissing and, as she put it, it’s not like she mentioned them being exclusive or anything.

According to multiple contestants on the beach, Brendan was (or is) dating Pieper before leaving for BIP. When confronted about it by both Demi and Natasha, however, that’s not how he painted the picture. Brendan said he and Pieper “hung out” and “enjoyed each other’s company,” but there was “no relationship.”

When Demi and Brendan chatted about it later, she said it was unfair for Brendan to be on Paradise if he was thinking about someone else. She must have conveniently forgot about her stint on Paradise Season 6, when she dated Derek Peth until her pre-BIP girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, joined the show and the two ended the season engaged. I guess it doesn’t count if you end up breaking up?

This isn’t the first time Brendan’s thrown a potential partner for a loop. He was a major frontrunner during Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, but he shockingly self-eliminated right before his Fantasy Suite date because he felt he wasn’t ready for an engagement. However, if the rumors are to be believed, he may have different feelings toward commitment now. Only time will tell how things will play out, but with Brendan, Natasha, and Demi all still at the beach (and Pieper expected to make an appearance after all this name-dropping), I have a feeling the drama’s not over yet.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.