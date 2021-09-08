This New Paradise Contestant Had 1 Guy Smitten From The Start

One of the most dramatic things to wash ashore Bachelor in Paradise are newcomers who stir up all kinds of feelings among the already-established couples. During the Sept. 7 episode, a contestant from Matt James’ season arrived on the beach and quickly made it clear she was going to go after exactly what she wanted. So, who’s the girl making moves on Chris Conran, and how did they already know each other? Here’s everything you need to know about Alana Milne, including her real job, age, social media:

More to come...