Paradise Fans Were Split On Whether Host David Spade Was As Good As Chris Harrison

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise is unlike any other season for a lot of reasons. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was delayed by a year, which meant there were a lot of single Bachelor Nation members to choose from for the cast. Additionally, after Chris Harrison stepped down as host, the franchise had to find someone to fill his hosting duties at the beach. The solution, it turned out, was a string of celebrities to run the show, starting with David Spade. These tweets about him hosting Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 are a total mixed bag.

ICYMI, Harrison stepped away from his hosting duties back in March after facing backlash for defending Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racism. Even though Kirkconnell has since apologized for her actions and Harrison has since apologized for defending them, the host’s mistake made a huge ripple, and ultimately, Harrison permanently left the franchise in June 2021.

Which meant the spinoff series needed a new host (or hosts) to help sexy singles find their soulmates (or at least partner in social media crime) this summer. While Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are set to host Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette in the fall, someone needed to fulfill the hosting duties in Paradise. And who better to help a whole bunch of twenty-somethings find love than comedy dad, David Spade?

David Spade filling in as a host on a Bachelor show is strange for a number of reasons. First of all, it’s David Spade, aka the guy who was in basically every cheesy comedy movie in the early 2000s. In addition to being a literal movie star, the guy is in his (late) fifties, has never been on the show as a contestant (obviously), and honestly just seems kind of out of place on Paradise. And no, I’m not the only one who thinks so... the tweets speak for themselves, people!

While everyone wasn’t a fan of the comedian’s new job as host, other Bachelor Nation viewers were here for his jokes, energy, and fresh take on the franchise. So much so that some fans officially thought he made BIP more fun to watch.

Whether or not you’re here for David Spade’s hosting duties, it’s already abundantly clear Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will be unlike any other season thus far. Here! For! It!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.