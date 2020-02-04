Whether contestants like it or not, viewers can count on The Bachelor cameras to capture pretty much every single moment during the dating show. And one of the best things that comes from the hundreds of hours of footage has got to be the ladies' no-holds-barred reactions whenever the slightest dramatic moment goes down. Every season, there seems to be one standout contestant who has a facial expression for every emotion, and all the memes of Mykenna from The Bachelor prove she's the one to watch this year.

While Mykenna has had meme-worthy reactions in basically every episode, the most recent social media flurry came after the Feb. 3 shenanigans, when her tongue seemed to have a mind of its own. After the women got dressed up and ready for the cocktail ceremony, Chris Harrison let them know they'd instead be going straight to the rose ceremony, which launched Tammy and Sydney into a heated argument. Meanwhile, Mykenna sat on the sidelines watching it all unfold. And while she remained quiet verbally, her facial expressions — and tongue, specifically — did a whole lot of talking.

Let's just say, Twitter got to work crafting memes for the most recent hilarious Mykenna moment:

But it's not just her recent tongue gymnastics sesh that has the internet talking. Mykenna's reactions have been top-notch since she arrived on The Bachelor. From tearful spirals to her cocktail party jitters, Mykenna has proven to be a worthy subject of internet banter.

Mykenna particularly has some expressive facials during the rose ceremonies, which users were not shy to point out.

To add to the fun, Mykenna even hopped on the trend and meme'd herself. Now that's a good sport.

And the internet can't stop at just making memes of Mykenna. There are also plenty of fire memes comparing her reactions to other hilarious GIFs.

Luckily for fans, Mykenna made it past the Feb. 3 rose ceremony, meaning she'll be on at least one more episode with Peter, so hopefully even more meme-worthy moments from her will hit TVs soon.

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor continues on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.