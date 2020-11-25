Going onto The Bachelor or Bachelorette means there's a good chance your dating history is going to be revealed to the world. If you're the lead of the show, there's an even better chance the world has already watched you fall for other people onscreen. During Week 7 of Tayshia's stint as the Bachelorette, one of the contestants made this fact more apparent than ever, to hilarious results. The tweets about Demar shading John Paul Jones on The Bachelorette are as funny as his love song "Mocha Latte" was.

For a group date on Nov. 24, Tayshia had all of the guys write her love songs. While the idea is majorly cute (because who doesn't want a whole bunch of hot guys singing to you?), the problem, of course, is that none of the guys are trained singers. Still, Tayshia went into the date just wanting to see them have fun and express themselves, and after watching them perform, it's clear they delivered.

While a lot of the songs were low-key decent, one that stood out to both viewers and to the Bachelorette herself was Demar's. His song, titled "Mocha Latte," had a special shoutout hidden in the lyrics which called out Tayshia's ex, John Paul Jones.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In case you need a refresher on the history of JPJ and Tayshia, the ex-couple met Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. While they seemed like an unlikely pair, the two fell for each other and dated on and off while on the show and in the months following. While they officially ended things in October 2019, some viewers still aren't over their love story.

So, what was the line that majorly shook fans? In the middle of his song, Demar sang: "She stole my breath on the hottest summer day. I was put here to brighten up your day. I’m a grown man, no JPJ."

Honestly, the flow was pretty slick. And while most viewers recognized the line for what it was — a lighthearted nod to Tayshia's romantic past — many were taken aback by the shout-out.

While some JPJ fans were heated, other viewers thought the line was clever and were Team Demar for his smoothly delivered shade.

Tayshia kept her cool as the line was delivered (probably because she's reportedly on great terms with her ex), but viewers couldn't help but imagine how JPJ was taking the diss at home.

Only time will tell whether Demar's line will make a lasting impression on Tayshia, but no matter what sort of shade is thrown his way, JPJ has made it clear here's here to support his ex for the long haul.

