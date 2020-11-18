While Season 16 of The Bachelorette started out at full speed, things have quickly slowed after Tayshia stepped in as the new lead. The 29-year-old made it clear from the start she was there to find love, no matter what it took. Apparently for her, that means taking her sweet time to get to know these guys. So, who does Tayshia send home on The Bachelorette Week 6? It looks like she still has a lot of work ahead of her.

After canceling her first rose ceremony so she could spend more time with her new batch of suitors, it appeared Tayshia was connecting with pretty much everyone. (Seriously, how does someone have easy chemistry with so many people?) While Spencer got her first impression rose during Week 5, by the end of the episode, Brendan was a major frontrunner as well. As Week 6 started, Tayshia had already formed bonds with multiple contestants and sent home absolutely none of them.

Looking back, Jason was the only guy to leave Week 5, and it wasn't even Tayshia's choice. The fan-fave decided to leave the competition because he wasn't over Clare and didn't want to be unfair to Tayshia. So, Week 6 started out with 19 contestants, and by the end of the episode, there were still 16 in the game.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After the "Grown Ass Man Challenge" and subsequent cocktail hour, Tayshia finally had her first rose ceremony. During elimination time, she sent home Montel, Jay, and Peter. This leaves a lot of contestants still in the game, which is surprising, considering her shortened Bachelorette season means she has less time than a typical Bachelorette would to find the guy she wants to be with. Take a peek at who's still going to be around for Week 7:

Ben Bennett Blake Brendan Chasen Demar Ed Ivan Joe Jordan C. Kenny Riley Eazy Zac C. Spencer Peter

While it's still unclear how long Tayshia's season will run, there's a good chance it will be wrapped by the time Matt James' season of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 4. This means at most, she has about five weeks left to narrow down her pool of guys, so she needs to start eliminating contestants — and fast — before she gets even more attached to them all. Either way, it looks like the next few weeks could get messy as Tayshia narrows down her list of potentials on her way to finding ~the one.~

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.