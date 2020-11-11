After months of rumors, The Bachelorette finally pulled off its long-awaited switcheroo on the fifth episode of Season 16. For the first time in the franchise's history, the show had to replace a Bachelorette after she fell hard and fast for one of her suitors. In the wake of Clare's departure, there were bound to be shake-ups among the guys, and the most recent episode focused on how Jason was affected by the blindside. These tweets about Jason leaving Tayshia on The Bachelorette are full of support for his emotional decision.

The Tuesday, Nov. 10, episode of The Bachelorette saw Tayshia finally kick off her search for love after Clare got engaged to Dale and left the show. While most of the guys were open to trying things out with Tayshia, the unexpected change hit Jason particularly hard. Jason was one of the few contestants to go on a one-on-one date with Clare earlier in the season, and it was an especially emotional moment when he opened up about his difficult past and confronted his demons with her. Because of the bond he'd formed with Clare, Jason told Tayshia he was not ready to put his heart out there for someone else so quickly, and he decided to leave the show.

"It was so refreshing to have you come in the other night and I'm really happy you're here, but I took this journey not knowing what to expect," Jason said to Tayshia. "I let my walls down, and I think I fell in love with Clare. And unfortunately, she chose somebody else, and my feelings for her were real. And you deserve someone amazing, you deserve someone who is all in, and unfortunately, I can't do this anymore."

The emotional farewell struck a chord with Bachelor Nation, as viewers tweeted out their support for Jason's vulnerability and honesty. Some fans were so impressed, they're already calling for Jason to be on Bachelor in Paradise — or even to become the next Bachelor after Matt James.

On the flip side, other Bachelorette fans were confused about how Jason could have fallen so hard for Clare after just one date.

Chris Harrison loves to quip that each season is the most ~dramatic~ one ever, but he may actually be right about Season 16 of The Bachelorette. With more unconventional exits than ever before, Tayshia's journey is as unpredictable as it gets. New episodes of The Bachelorette air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.