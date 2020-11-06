Bachelor Nation has never seen a season of The Bachelorette quite like Clare Crawley's. This is the first time a Bachelorette has focused so much of her attention and energy on just one of her men, but it all seems to have worked out for Clare and her contestant of choice, Dale Moss. The pair had an electric connection from the get-go, and following their quick proposal and departure from the show during the Nov. 5 episode, now fans want to know if Clare and Dale are still engaged after The Bachelorette. There's a lot of evidence that points to a happy ending for the couple.

During Week 4 of The Bachelorette, Clare was faced with a big decision: Either make an effort to get to know more of her other guys, or take the leap to leave the show with Dale. As fans expected, Clare chose to give up her lead role to be with Dale.

Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that Clare came into this season very serious about finding love. "It wasn't about all the pageantry. It was about coming in and finding somebody, and I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it," he said. It looks like Clare did, in fact, get what she wanted, since she told ET she's "very happy," since filming ended.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Theories about Clare and Dale now being engaged started sprouting up in October, when Clare was spotted wearing an engagement ring post-show. However, Clare cleared up those rumors with an Instagram post in which she wrote, "People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love." However, another ring-spotting moment happened on Nov. 5 (the day of Clare's final Bachelorette episode), when Entertainment Tonight published photos of Clare wearing a big diamond ring on her left ring finger while out and about. As of publication time, Clare did not address those photos.

Since the show, Clare and Dale haven't been spotted together, but Dale and Clare both posted pretty promising Instagrams just as their proposal aired during the Nov. 5 episode. Dale posted a photo of their big moment, writing, "Never a point I won’t show up for you," and tagged Clare. Similarly, Clare posted a photo of the moment Dale got down on one knee and captioned it: "It’s official!! Love wins!!!! 💍❤️!!! I love you @dalemoss13 !!!!"

So, neither of them came out and said "Yes, we're still engaged!" But, I mean, the signs are pointing to a happy couple. Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long for more answers. The promo for the Nov. 10 episode of The Bachelorette promises a tell-all between Clare and Dale. Hopefully, they'll clue fans in on where they stand now.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.