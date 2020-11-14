Tayshia Adams has a lot to say about the recent fan theory about her ex-husband Josh Bourelle. ICYMI, the Bachelor Nation began circulating the rumor that Bourelle would appear on Adams' season of the dating reality show. However, it looks like Tayshia Adam’s response to the Josh Bourelle Bachelorette theory has cleared things up for now, because she was quick to put out the fire.

The fan theory began after TikTok user bigmoodbayley posted a video to the platform on Nov. 11 that drew attention to Bourelle’s name appearing in the closed captioning of a promo trailer. The trailer featured a voice saying, "It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth,” which was reportedly attributed to Bourelle in the closed captioning. The text has since been removed. After some news outlets began circulating the rumors, too, Adams had enough and basically told fans it's not happening.

It all went down when E! News posted about the theory on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 13, writing, "Do you recognize the guy on the right? No, he isn't one of Tayshia's suitors." The post contined, "He's her ex-husband, and fans are convinced he'll be making an appearance on #TheBachelorette this season." After seeing the post, Adams was quick to fire back. “Don’t forget to stretch before you reach,” wrote Adams. “CAN WE MOVE ON PLEASE AND STOP REACHING!!! Leave him alone this [is] about my journey and not my past!” She concluded, "Guess I’ll just have to post on my ig the real truth."

After that, she took to her Instagram Stories to post a video with the text overlay "PSA." In her thread, she also called out E! News with the caption, "@enews I'm talking to you." Speaking out about the rumors, Adams said, “I am dating 20 men on ABC, every single week, so the fact that we are continuously talking about my past relationship that was I don’t know, three years ago, I don’t get understand it." She continued, “He’s living his life, I’m living my life ... Why don’t we leave him alone?”

Following her rant, she danced along to the song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” by Ball Greezy, Snoop Dogg, and Midnight Star.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bachelor In Paradise alum was married to Bourelle from February 2016 to October 2017 and opened up about the divorce on the Tuesday, Nov. 10, episode of The Bachelorette. "My identity was him. But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed,” she told contestant Brendan Morais. She continued, "I don’t want [my divorce] to define me because it doesn’t define me. It’s just something that I grew from and I learned from.”

Hopefully, Adams' Instagram comments have shut down the rumors about her ex, because she's ready to move on and meet someone new. Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.