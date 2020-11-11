With Clare Crawley's exit from — and Tayshia Adams' entrance into — this season of The Bachelorette, audiences have gotten a sort of reboot. While Tayshia meets her group of guys for the first time, the audience gets the chance to be reintroduced to the 16 guys who were already a part of this season. For example, Brendan Morais on Tayshia's Bachelorette season may have flown under the radar at first, but now he's catching Tayshia's eye — and the eyes of Bachelor Nation too.

During Tayshia's first night as the Bachelorette, she spent quite a bit of time talking with Brendan. He made fun of himself for wearing a turtleneck, but it turns out turtlenecks are actually part of his "signature style," according to his ABC bio. His Instagram also features a bunch of photos of him in turtlenecks, so he's pretty serious about his lewk.

Brendan's Instagram is also filled with beautiful photos of him posing, and for a good reason. He's a professional model who's repped by NEMG and Maggie Agency, and he has appeared in TV ads. He's also an actor who has appeared in a few short films. According to his bio, Brendan worked in Los Angeles for a bit, but moved back home to Milford, Massachusetts, to work for his family roofing business and spend time with his family.

After his dad died when Brendan was young, the Bachelorette contestant realized "his purpose in life was to be a father," according to his bio. In the meantime, he posts lots of pics of his nieces and nephews.

Brendan saddled up for the first one-on-one date of Tayshia's season... literally. The pair went for a horseback ride around the resort and Brendan had one goal: to finally have his first kiss with Tayshia, which Chris Harrison interrupted during the first night. Chris continued to interrupt them as they rode, but finally, once they took a dip in the pool together, they were alone, and they got the chance to lock lips.

That kiss made a big impression on Tayshia. In fact, she said, "I'm ready to go home with this man. Brendan is everything." Meanwhile, Brendan said he was "absolutely starting to have feelings" for her. But, he was also worried about revealing his history to Tayshia.

As fans learned during the dinner portion of Brendan and Tayshia's date, Brendan is divorced. He explained to Tayshia that he married his high school sweetheart, but after they fell out of love, they split up. He was nervous to confess all this, but Tayshia actually related more than Brendan could have imagined, since she also got divorced at a young age. With those confessions out of the way, the two ended their date with fireworks — both literally and romantically — and a rose for Brendan.

Right now, Brendan is certainly a frontrunner for Tayshia's heart. But will he stay that way? Fans will have to watch to find out.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.