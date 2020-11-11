The moment Bachelor Nation has been anticipating for months is finally here. Clare Crawley's time as the Bachelorette is over, and now it's Tayshia Adams' turn to find love as the new Season 16 Bachelorette. In the Nov. 10 episode, fans learned Tayshia would be joining the remaining Season 16 guys, as well as a few new men, on their quest for love. But who are Tayshia's new Bachelorette cast members? Four eligible bachelors joined the show to earn Tayshia's heart.

After Clare decided to leave the show early, since she was certain Dale Moss was the one for her, the remaining men were left wondering what the rest of their Bachelorette season was going to look like. That was Tayshia's cue to enter the scene.

Tayshia first appeared in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, and then she famously dated John Paul Jones in 2019's season of Bachelor in Paradise. She didn't find lasting love on either show, though, so now Tayshia has the opportunity to do so as the 2020 Bachelorette.

Sixteen of the men from Clare's portion of the season opted to remain on the show, so now they're dating Tayshia instead of Clare. These guys will be joined by four new suitors: Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos, and Noah Erb. Here's what we know about the new additions:

Spencer Robertson

Spencer is a water treatment engineer from San Diego, California. He's also a lacrosse player. The 30-year-old doesn't post a ton on his Instagram, but judging by all the pics of him enjoying the beach, he'll get along well with fellow Californian Tayshia.

Montel Hill

Montel is a 30-year-old fitness trainer from Hingham, Massachusetts. According to his Instagram, he owns Hill Sports Performance, and his grid is filled with tons of workout inspo.

Peter Giannikopoulos

Peter is real estate agent in Boston, and apparently a pretty good one, too. In his Instagram bio, he says he was the 2019 Rookie of the Year for Douglas Elliman of Boston. The 32-year-old posts a lot of photos from his job and of the great outdoors in the Boston area.

Noah Erb

At 25, Noah is the youngest of Tayshia's new guys. According to his Instagram, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, guy is a "travel nurse that loves Jesus, loves people, loves living and refuses to leave this world unchanged."

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.