The Guy Who Accidentally Went On A Date With Chris Harrison Is Now On BIP

Another day in Paradise means another contestant to cause drama, but luckily the Sept. 21 newcomer is no stranger to stirring the pot. Ed — who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette — is once again looking for love, but hopefully this time his endeavors will be a little more successful. In case you can’t remember his time on Season 17, here’s everything you need to know about Bachelor in Paradise’s Ed Waisbrot including his age, real job, social media, additional facts.

First of all, despite not getting much screentime when Clare was the lead, Ed became a semi-front runner during Tayshia’s time as the Bachelorette. Not only did he have a (pretty mild, kinda eye-rolly) drama situation with fellow contestant Chasen Nick, but there was also an episode where he had to carry around a fake baby (which he named Carlos). Even though he was eliminated during Episode 8, fans everywhere saw the major “daddy” potential Ed had, which is probably what landed him a spot on the BIP Season 7 cast.

But, even better than some maybe fake drama and definitely fake baby was Ed’s (also probably fake) date with Chris Harrison. In an attempt to score a little one-on-one time with Tayshia before getting sent home, Ed went to her room, only to knock on the door and discover he was actually at the former host’s room. Ed and Harrison then sat down for a glass of wine and some televised small talk. Fun!

Luckily, there’s more to love about Ed than just his conversation topics. Here’s what else you need to know:

Ed Waisbrot’s Real Job

The 37-year-old Capricorn is from Miami and according to his LinkedIn profile, Ed’s a Strategic Account Executive at CVS Health. He attended the University of Pittsburg, where he received his degree in business administration, accounting, and marketing. Ed’s ABC bio states he’s “in a place mentally and professionally to make finding his soulmate a priority,” so it sounds like his career is stable and his heart is clear.

Ed Waisbrot’s Social Media

Ed’s social media is pretty standard for a Miami guy (his IG bio says he “likes energy drinks”), but that doesn’t mean there’s not a lot to look at. His grid is full of beach pics, travel grams, and show promo, as well as a few photos of his fake son Carlos which is absolutely the type of content I live for.

Facts About Ed Waisbrot

In addition to taking pictures with his shirt off, Ed “has a weakness for women who can joke around and be playful” and “loves all-inclusive resorts.” That mixed with his love of aquatic sports like kayaking and paddle-boarding make it seem like Paradise is actually Ed’s kind of, well, paradise. Here’s hoping he can find his perfect partner on the beach to introduce to Carlos down the line.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.