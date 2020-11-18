It's no secret Bachelorette producers are working overtime to think of new (and sometimes embarrassing) ways to get contestants out of their shells. The reason, of course, is to break down their walls and help spark romance, but the fact that it makes for good television and great social media commentary is probably a big factor as well. It's clear from the tweets about Ed's fake baby on The Bachelorette that fans are here for the unique "punishment."

In case you're confused as to why any of these contestants ended up carrying a fake baby around on a reality show, here's a quick recap: During the Nov. 17 episode, Bachelor Nation success story Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon hosted a competition group date called "The Grown Ass Man Challenge." The guys on the date had to prove their manliness by spelling fairly common words, completing math problems, playing tug of war, and whipping up some breakfast in bed for Tayshia.

Even though fan fave Bennett (who went to Harvard, ICYMI) proved he's not the best at stringing words or numbers together, he ending up winning the "Grown Ass Man Award." Ed, on the other hand, wasn't so lucky. Unfortunately, he couldn't spell the word "limousine," and he was paired up with Ben for a competition of strength where he lost. Like, badly.

So, between the not-so-great spelling and the failed tug of war, things weren't looking great for his odds of winning. And while he went into the challenge ready to dominate, it turns out he didn't have what it took to walk away with the win. In fact, he was given the "Man Child Award" and had to carry around a fake baby for “as long as Tayshia decided.”

While some people might shy away from the “award,” Ed took it like a champ. He decided to view it as a fun twist and immediately named the doll Carlos, something Twitter had a lot of thoughts about.

While fans were less-than-smitten with Ed’s Hangover reference, one thing was obvious: Tayshia was impressed with how well Ed handled the situation, and Twitter instantly agreed.

