It's taken a while to get to this point, but the contestants for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette have been finalized... well, almost finalized, at least. On July 14, The Bachelorette Facebook page posted photos of 42 men who "could be" on the upcoming season. Although some might be cut before the show actually starts, you might want to check out all of the potential cast's Instagrams for Clare's Bachelorette season to get prepared for what's to come.
The current batch of 42 potential Bachelorette contestants contains 25 new names — which means only 17 of the originally announced group of 32 men are still potential contestants. This recasting doesn't come as a surprise. When Chris Harrison explained to ET's Lauren Zima that Clare's Bachelorette season was delayed due to coronavirus in a March 17 Instagram Live, he also said they would likely have to re-evaluate the cast — since, you know, not everyone can just take two months away from their job to pursue love on a whim, and then do it again because of a pandemic. Even before Harrison's announcement, fans thought a recast should happen, mostly because the majority of men originally cast on Clare's season were under 30 years old, and she's 39. The new batch of contestants are now closer to her age.
Filming for Clare's season was supposed to begin in March but was pushed back due to coronavirus safety concerns. Luckily, it appears things are back on track. Us Weekly reported on July 14 that the contestants will film, date, and quarantine in one location (the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California) to reduce the risk of coronavirus, and The Daily Mail captured footage of Clare filming at the resort on July 15.
A lot of the Clare's suitor's Instagrams are private at the moment — likely because they're in the midst of filming and can't let any secrets slip out — so you might want to check back on them once the show gets closer to airing in the fall to see if they switch back to public. Nonetheless, some men's accounts are still public as of July 20 and they provide a bit of insight into what their lives looked like before they started being followed by cameras.
AJ Yalawan
Age: 28
Hometown: Irvine, California
Instagram: @ajbytheway
Alex Brusiloff
Age: 28
Hometown: El Paso, Texas
Instagram: @alexbrusiloff
Ben Smith
Age: 29
Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
Instagram: @benveesmith
Bennett Jordan
Age: 37
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Instagram: @bennettandrewjordan
Blake Monar
Age: 30
Hometown: Rockport, Indiana
Instagram: @blakemonar
Twitter: @blakemonar
Blake Moynes
Age: 29
Hometown: Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Blake appears to have no active social media accounts
Brandon Gross
Age: 28
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Instagram: @brandonagross
Brendan Morais
Age: 30
Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts
Instagram: @brendanmorais
Chasen Nick
Age: 31
Hometown: Walnut Creek, California
Instagram: @chasennick
Chris Conran
Age: 27
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Instagram: @chrisconran
Collins Youngblood
Age: 30
Hometown: Midlothian, Virginia
Instagram: @cyoungbloodz
Dale Moss
Age: 31
Hometown: Brandon, South Dakota
Instagram: @dalemoss13
Twitter: @DaleMoss
Demar Jackson
Age: 26
Hometown: San Diego, California
Instagram: @djfromsocal
Twitter: @DJfromSoCal
Ed Waisbrot
Age: 36
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Ed doesn't appear to have any active social media accounts.
Ellis Matthews
Age: 26
Hometown: Libertyville, Illinois
Instagram: @m21eli
Garin Flowers
Age: 34
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Instagram: @garinflowers
Gary Briggs II
Age: 29
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Instagram: @garybriggsii
Ivan Hall
Age: 28
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Instagram: @ivanbhall
Jason Foster
Age: 31
Hometown: Rutland, Vermont
Instagram: @jasonfoster74
Jay Smith
Age: 29
Hometown: Langhorne, Pennsylvania
Instagram: @smithjay_
Jeremy Higgins
Age: 40
Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Instagram: @jeremy_higgins
Joe Park
Age: 36
Hometown: North Woodmere, New York
Instagram: @krap_eoj
Jordan Chapman
Age: 26
Hometown: Southington, Connecticut
Instagram: @ayo_chapo10
Jordan Manier
Age: 30
Hometown: Dearborn, MI
Instagram: @jordankmanier
Josh Elledge
Age: 31
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Josh: @jjelledge
Karl Smith
Age: 33
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Karl: @ksmithinspires
Kenny Braasch
Age: 39
Hometown: Oaklawn, Illinois
Instagram: @kennybraasch10
Mike Tobin
Age: 38
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Instagram: @jmrtobin
Montel Hill
Age: 30
Hometown: Hingham, Massachusetts
Instagram: @montel_hill
Noah Erb
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Instagram: @Babyerb
Page Pressley
Age: 37
Hometown: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Instagram: @pagepressley
Peter Giannikopoulos
Age: 32
Hometown: Everett, Massachusetts
Instagram: @petergiannikopoulos
Riley Christian
Age: 30
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Instagram: @_drchrist_
Robby Stahl
Age: 31
Hometown: St. Pete Beach, Florida
Instagram: @robby_stahl
Spencer Robertson
Age: 30
Hometown: La Jolla, California
Instagram: @spence_mon
Tien Yang
Age: 36
Hometown: Great Neck, New York
Tien doesn't appear to have any active social media accounts.
Tyler Cottrill
Age: 27
Hometown: Gassaway, West Virginia
Instagram: @tkcowboy_
Tyler Smith
Age: 36
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Instagram: @tylersmith11
Uzoma Nwachukwu
Age: 29
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Instagram: @eazyknowsbest
Yosef Aborady
Age: 29
Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
Instagram: @yosefaborady
Zac Clark
Age: 36
Hometown: Haddonfield, Pennsylvania
Instagram: @zwclark
Zachary Jackson
Age: 37
Hometown: Yakima, Washington
Instagram: @zaczachzachary
Clare's season of The Bachelorette does not yet have an official release date, but here's to hoping it premieres soon. In the meantime, find me here while I hit "refresh" on this page and hope more of the men go public on IG, because what's a Bachelorette season without some social media digging?