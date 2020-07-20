It's taken a while to get to this point, but the contestants for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette have been finalized... well, almost finalized, at least. On July 14, The Bachelorette Facebook page posted photos of 42 men who "could be" on the upcoming season. Although some might be cut before the show actually starts, you might want to check out all of the potential cast's Instagrams for Clare's Bachelorette season to get prepared for what's to come.

The current batch of 42 potential Bachelorette contestants contains 25 new names — which means only 17 of the originally announced group of 32 men are still potential contestants. This recasting doesn't come as a surprise. When Chris Harrison explained to ET's Lauren Zima that Clare's Bachelorette season was delayed due to coronavirus in a March 17 Instagram Live, he also said they would likely have to re-evaluate the cast — since, you know, not everyone can just take two months away from their job to pursue love on a whim, and then do it again because of a pandemic. Even before Harrison's announcement, fans thought a recast should happen, mostly because the majority of men originally cast on Clare's season were under 30 years old, and she's 39. The new batch of contestants are now closer to her age.

Filming for Clare's season was supposed to begin in March but was pushed back due to coronavirus safety concerns. Luckily, it appears things are back on track. Us Weekly reported on July 14 that the contestants will film, date, and quarantine in one location (the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California) to reduce the risk of coronavirus, and The Daily Mail captured footage of Clare filming at the resort on July 15.

A lot of the Clare's suitor's Instagrams are private at the moment — likely because they're in the midst of filming and can't let any secrets slip out — so you might want to check back on them once the show gets closer to airing in the fall to see if they switch back to public. Nonetheless, some men's accounts are still public as of July 20 and they provide a bit of insight into what their lives looked like before they started being followed by cameras.

AJ Yalawan

Age: 28

Hometown: Irvine, California

Instagram: @ajbytheway

Alex Brusiloff

Age: 28

Hometown: El Paso, Texas

Instagram: @alexbrusiloff

Ben Smith

Age: 29

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Instagram: @benveesmith

Bennett Jordan

Age: 37

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Instagram: @bennettandrewjordan

Blake Monar

Age: 30

Hometown: Rockport, Indiana

Instagram: @blakemonar

Twitter: @blakemonar

Blake Moynes

Age: 29

Hometown: Burlington, Ontario, Canada

Blake appears to have no active social media accounts

Brandon Gross

Age: 28

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Instagram: @brandonagross

Brendan Morais

Age: 30

Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts

Instagram: @brendanmorais

Chasen Nick

Age: 31

Hometown: Walnut Creek, California

Instagram: @chasennick

Chris Conran

Age: 27

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Instagram: @chrisconran

Collins Youngblood

Age: 30

Hometown: Midlothian, Virginia

Instagram: @cyoungbloodz

Dale Moss

Age: 31

Hometown: Brandon, South Dakota

Instagram: @dalemoss13

Twitter: @DaleMoss

Demar Jackson

Age: 26

Hometown: San Diego, California

Instagram: @djfromsocal

Twitter: @DJfromSoCal

Ed Waisbrot

Age: 36

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ed doesn't appear to have any active social media accounts.

Ellis Matthews

Age: 26

Hometown: Libertyville, Illinois

Instagram: @m21eli

Garin Flowers

Age: 34

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Instagram: @garinflowers

Gary Briggs II

Age: 29

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Instagram: @garybriggsii

Ivan Hall

Age: 28

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @ivanbhall

Jason Foster

Age: 31

Hometown: Rutland, Vermont

Instagram: @jasonfoster74

Jay Smith

Age: 29

Hometown: Langhorne, Pennsylvania

Instagram: @smithjay_

Jeremy Higgins

Age: 40

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Instagram: @jeremy_higgins

Joe Park

Age: 36

Hometown: North Woodmere, New York

Instagram: @krap_eoj

Jordan Chapman

Age: 26

Hometown: Southington, Connecticut

Instagram: @ayo_chapo10

Jordan Manier

Age: 30

Hometown: Dearborn, MI

Instagram: @jordankmanier

Josh Elledge

Age: 31

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Josh: @jjelledge

Karl Smith

Age: 33

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Karl: @ksmithinspires

Kenny Braasch

Age: 39

Hometown: Oaklawn, Illinois

Instagram: @kennybraasch10

Mike Tobin

Age: 38

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Instagram: @jmrtobin

Montel Hill

Age: 30

Hometown: Hingham, Massachusetts

Instagram: @montel_hill

Noah Erb

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Instagram: @Babyerb

Page Pressley

Age: 37

Hometown: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Instagram: @pagepressley

Peter Giannikopoulos

Age: 32

Hometown: Everett, Massachusetts

Instagram: @petergiannikopoulos

Riley Christian

Age: 30

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Instagram: @_drchrist_

Robby Stahl

Age: 31

Hometown: St. Pete Beach, Florida

Instagram: @robby_stahl

Spencer Robertson

Age: 30

Hometown: La Jolla, California

Instagram: @spence_mon

Tien Yang

Age: 36

Hometown: Great Neck, New York

Tien doesn't appear to have any active social media accounts.

Tyler Cottrill

Age: 27

Hometown: Gassaway, West Virginia

Instagram: @tkcowboy_

Tyler Smith

Age: 36

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @tylersmith11

Uzoma Nwachukwu

Age: 29

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @eazyknowsbest

Yosef Aborady

Age: 29

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Instagram: @yosefaborady

Zac Clark

Age: 36

Hometown: Haddonfield, Pennsylvania

Instagram: @zwclark

Zachary Jackson

Age: 37

Hometown: Yakima, Washington

Instagram: @zaczachzachary

Clare's season of The Bachelorette does not yet have an official release date, but here's to hoping it premieres soon. In the meantime, find me here while I hit "refresh" on this page and hope more of the men go public on IG, because what's a Bachelorette season without some social media digging?