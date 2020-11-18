Tayshia Adams has made it clear she wants to leave The Bachelorette having found a grown man. In fact, she had a "grown man" competition group date in the Nov. 17 episode, just to help with the search. But for every competition winner, there's a loser, and this time around, that was Ed. So, who is Ed on Tayshia's Bachelorette season? He's got more to him than what Bachelor Nation saw in the "grown man" competition.

Ed Waisbrot is a 36-year-old health care salesman from Miami. According to his ABC bio, he loves all-inclusive resorts, so hanging out at the resort in Palm Springs for this season of The Bachelorette must be pretty nice for him. But, Ed is a part of The Bachelorette for more than just the resort stay. His bio reads, "After dating around and being single for the last year, Ed says he's finally in a place mentally and professionally to make finding his soulmate a priority."

Ed loves aquatic sports, like paddling and kayaking, and his Instagram includes lots of pics of him enjoying beach life. He's also a doting godfather, which means he had experience taking care of babies even before he had to carry a baby around the resort as the loser of the "grown man" competition.

