1 Of The Most Controversial Contestants From Peter's Bachelor Season Showed Up On Paradise

Bachelor Nation loves a good comeback. Contestants from the franchise constantly cycle in and out of different seasons of the shows; after all, Bachelor in Paradise is an entire series devoted to former Bachelor franchise contestants returning for another chance at love. Bachelor Nation’s Alayah Benavidez already tried to make a comeback by leaving, returning, and leaving again during Season 24 of The Bachelor. Now, she’s trying again with her arrival on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but Bachelor Nation has not forgotten all the drama she stirred up last time.

Alayah was a contestant during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, during which she sparked a connection with the airplane-loving lead. However, that connection was thrown into major jeopardy when some of the other women accused her of being there “for the wrong reasons,” (i.e. to gain fame instead of to find love). Peter started to doubt Alayah’s intentions after another contestant, Victoria Paul, explained she knew Alayah from their time in beauty pageants together and that Alayah had asked her to lie about their friendship before beginning the Bachelor season. That was enough for Peter to send Alayah home during Week 3, but Alayah managed to make her way back onto Peter’s season for another week. She returned for Week 4 to try to set the record straight, but the whole thing became a lot of “she said/she said” between Alayah and Victoria P., and Alayah went home for a second time. Now, Alayah returned to the Bachelor franchise by joining Paradise, but only time will tell if she gets sent home a third time. Victoria P. has already left the beach, so at least she avoided *that* drama.

Alayah Benavidez’s Real Job

Alayah’s job was a big question even during her time on The Bachelor. Fellow contestant Sydney Hightower plainly asked Alayah, “Do you, like, work... at all?" since it wasn’t really clear whether she did. Alayah keeps busy, though. In addition to her pageant history — she competed in the Miss USA 2019 competition — Alayah works as an orthodontist assistant in San Antonio, Texas. She also owns a boutique called Three Bees At Home, which is in the process of a relaunch.

Alayah Benavidez’s Instagram

Alayah keeps busy on Instagram documenting her many travels to places like Arizona and Hawaii, and her major love for her home state of Texas. Pageant life was also a big part of Alayah’s world, and so she posts lots of throwbacks to her time as a pageant queen.

Facts About Alayah Benavidez

Alaya is also passionate about writing and literacy. Her boutique supports literacy efforts in her community, and she studied English at the University of Texas San Antonio. The 26-year-old was diagnosed with dyslexia while in high school and used that to push herself to work even harder.

Only time will tell whether Alayah will stay on Paradise for long. Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.