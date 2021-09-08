An Actual Celeb Performed On Bachelor In Paradise, But Twitter Is Split

After weeks of drama on Bachelor in Paradise, new celebrity host Tituss Burgess arrived to be the “rainbow at the end of the storm.” In other words, he invited a select few to a VIP party where a few special guests joined, including singer/actor Olivia Holt, who gave a special performance for the Bachelor in Paradise stars and viewers at home. Naturally, fans on Twitter had a lot to say about the situation.

Usually on Bachelor in Paradise, the only new arrivals are contestants who are there looking for love. This week, four new women did show up in the hopes of snagging a rose — and of course they inevitably added to the tension on the beach. But Holt also made an appearance to perform her new single “Next.” Many fans on Twitter right away recognized her as the star of Freeform’s hit series Cruel Summer, which aired this past summer. Other fans, though, were simply confused about why Holt was singing in Paradise at all, especially while all the drama between the contestants only started heating up even more.

