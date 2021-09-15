Here's What Paradise Fans Should Know About Blake M. From Clare's Season

The name Blake is very popular in Bachelor Nation right now. First, Bachelorette Katie Thurston chose Blake Moynes at the end of her journey. Now, another Blake is taking the spotlight on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Here’s everything you need to know about Bachelor Nation’s Blake Monar, who started mixing things up as soon as he hit the beach in the Sept. 14 episode.

After a super tumultuous couple of episodes in Paradise that saw four people self-eliminate, it was time for some fresh energy on the beach. That energy came in the form of Blake, who joined the beach in Week 5. Blake was a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but he didn’t make it very far, since he was eliminated in the second week. Blake’s back, though, and he arrived in Paradise with a date card, which he offered to Tia Booth. Blake and Tia hit it off right away; in fact, Tia said her date with him “made her vagina dance,” so I’d say they’re off to a strong start.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the guy who apparently has a way with genitalia:

Blake Monar’s Real Job

Blake is a multi-talented guy who’s had a few different careers. He started out as a major league baseball player, but two years in, “a debilitating neuromuscular injury pushed him into early retirement and forced him to figure out what he really wanted out of life,” according to his ABC bio. After that, the Midwesterner moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he opened up and now operates a cosmetic company called StatumStyle.

Blake Monar’s Social Media

As the head of a cosmetic company, Blake is focused on looking good and taking care of himself, and his social media reflects that. His Instagram is filled with photos of him modeling and posing with his StatumStyle products. He also posts lots of pics of his life in Phoenix and his beloved motorcycle.

Blake Monar Facts

The 31-year-old “male grooming specialist” is originally from Indiana, but now makes his home in Phoenix. He spends a lot of time in Arizona, and even meets up with other Bachelor franchise alums in Phoenix-area hot spots. He recently posted a picture of himself at dinner with Blake Horstmann, who was the first runner-up on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. His grid also includes a photo of Ivan Hall visiting him in Arizona. Clearly, Blake’s already made a lot of connections with other members of Bachelor Nation, and his time in Paradise will likely only bring even more.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.