Matt James' season of The Bachelor has already featured plenty of drama, and Anna Redman became involved in the house gossip in a big way. After five more women joined the show in the Jan. 25 episode, she began discussing a false rumor that new contestant Brittany Galvin works as an escort back in Chicago (a profession that shouldn't warrant shame if it were true, but Brittany said it isn't). She may be at the center of one of the season's major controversies, but there's still a lot to know about who Anna is after her elimination from Matt's Bachelor season.

Although she's had plenty to say about Chi-town on the show, Anna is actually an Owatonna, Minnesota, native. Her official ABC bio reveals that her parents called her "Hollywood" from a young age, foreshadowing her future TV appearance. She currently works as a copywriter, and Anna noted her *dream* job is writing the screenplays for Hallmark movies. Oh, and if you couldn't tell from watching her on The Bachelor, she has major "Gemini vibes."

Anna keeps it pretty casual over on her Insta, which is mainly dedicated to shots of her sporting fashionable outfits around Chicago. She also occasionally shares her passion for puzzles, which she told ABC her dream guy must enjoy solving with her.

But it turns out that guy isn't going to be Matt, who sent her home during the Feb. 1 episode after learning about the rumors she'd been spreading. The week before, Anna claimed she'd been told to "watch out" for Brittany before filming started.

"There's a rumor because she knows all of the rich men in Chicago that she's an escort and may be having transactional relationships with wealthy men," Anna told Victoria in the Jan. 25 episode, and the rumor was soon spread to all the other women. Brittany noted that having to even dispel the claim was "ridiculous," and later broke down while talking about it with Matt. "This could ruin my entire life," she added tearfully.

After telling the contestants that he needed to address the culture of bullying in the house, Matt pulled Anna aside. She quickly owned up to what she'd done wrong, telling him, 'This is on me. This is me being a shallow person in the worst moment ever." Matt decided that he couldn't ultimately see her being part of his journey anymore, and just like that, Anna was headed back to Chi-Town for good.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.