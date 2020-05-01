OK, I'm not going to lie — I'm still bummed Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty didn't work out. During the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale, Burnett popped the question, and they made Bachelor history as the first same-sex couple to date and get engaged on the franchise. Later, during "After the Final Rose" in Sept. 2019, Haggerty proposed back, and fans were devastated when the couple announced their split a month later. Well, apparently, Burnett was not happy with how it went down — but not for the reason you'd think. Demi Burnett's comments about Kristian Haggerty's proposal on the Almost Famous podcast are sooo awkward.

While chatting with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on April 30, Burnett opened up about Haggerty's "ATFR" proposal and explained why she'd been so "irritated" by it. Though I found the gesture cute, Burnett considered the return proposal unnecessary. "I was like, 'I proposed to you,' you know?" she said. "And then I was like, 'Why'd you do it? That makes no sense. People don't propose to each other like that normally.'" And to make matters worse, Burnett was totally not feeling the 2.25-carat square-cut diamond ring Haggerty selected.

Burnett was sure to mention that — while she didn't find it necessary — she did appreciate Haggerty's intention. "I feel really, really bad about that, too, because it was a really nice, sweet gesture and I made her probably feel like she shouldn't have done it or made her feel bad about it," she confessed. "That's so not fair."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

However, it sounds like their relationship may have been ill-fated from the start. During the podcast, Burnett noted that her level of commitment may not have matched Haggerty's. "I wasn't in it, and she was so in it," she said. "She was so good to me and that would make me feel guilty 'cause I was like, 'I'm not feeling the same anymore, and I feel bad that I don't feel the same anymore because I made a commitment to you." Burnett later added, "She deserved way better than me, and I wanted to be with her more than anything, and I kept trying and I kept trying." But sadly, it seems as though her heart just wasn't in it.

On Oct. 31, the couple took to Instagram to break the bad news with matching IG captions. "With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship," the caption explained. "We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."

Burnett has since moved on to musician Slater Davis, whom she's been dating since February, and Haggerty has taken up with aspiring singer Taylor Blake. It's unclear if the exes are still in touch, but I'm just happy that both Burnett and Haggerty have been able to find love, even though their own love didn't last.