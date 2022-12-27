The TV Shows & Movies Elite Daily Editors Loved In 2022
From Bridgerton to The White Lotus and Tár.
2022 was the year of (
Tanya McQuoid) unbelievably memeable TV shows and movies. From This Is Us’ series finale to every gruesome Yellowjackets scene and the journey back to Wakanda in Black Panther 2, streaming giants and networks alike gave viewers plenty to talk about. Among the most memorable moments? The emotional goodbyes in Stranger Things Season 4. Emma Hernan’s Selling Sunset empanadas. The return of Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson sisters. All of the mess from Love Is Blind. And this weird House of the Dragon and Kardashians crossover.
Of course, the past 12 months also proved Gen Z actors aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. From Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) to Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton Season 2), Chandler Kinney (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) to Emma Myers (Wednesday), Hollywood’s next It generation is bound to make waves in the new year. If you fell behind on your 2022 watch list, use these 11 Elite Daily editor picks to catch up.