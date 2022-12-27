The TV Shows & Movies Elite Daily Editors Loved In 2022

2022 was the year of ( Tanya McQuoid ) unbelievably memeable TV shows and movies. From This Is Us’ series finale to every gruesome Yellowjackets scene and the journey back to Wakanda in Black Panther 2, streaming giants and networks alike gave viewers plenty to talk about. Among the most memorable moments? The emotional goodbyes in Stranger Things Season 4. Emma Hernan’s Selling Sunset empanadas. The return of Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson sisters. All of the mess from Love Is Blind. And this weird House of the Dragon and Kardashians crossover.

Of course, the past 12 months also proved Gen Z actors aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. From Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) to Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton Season 2), Chandler Kinney (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) to Emma Myers (Wednesday), Hollywood’s next It generation is bound to make waves in the new year. If you fell behind on your 2022 watch list, use these 11 Elite Daily editor picks to catch up.

The White Lotus, Season 2 I promise it's not just because it's top of mind — this show would have still been my favorite even if it came out back in January. It had everything from a buzzy mystery to all of the girl crushes imaginable. And the memes!! — Lexi Williams, TV/Movies Editor

Minx A friend introduced me to this during a girls' weekend, and I am obsessed. A comedy about feminism and porn and feminist porn in the '70s, I could not turn it off. Watch before it disappears from HBO, but pro tip — don't watch with your parents. There are a lot of dicks. — Lilli Petersen, Senior Culture Editor

Heartstopper This LGBTQ+ love story is like candy, a wonderfully sweet example of a gay plot that doesn’t (entirely) revolve around coming out. Watch it when you need a pick-me-up that’ll make you laugh and cry, then join the wait for Season 2. — Jonathan Borge, Senior Entertainment Editor

Severance I can't remember the last time I was so completely riveted by a TV show. The first season had me on the literal edge of my seat and I've been counting down the days for its return all year. — Sam Rullo, Director, Editorial Operations I slept on this show for too long. From its marketing, it just looked like Succession But Boring, but I was hooked when I finally watched. The show imagines a procedure that separates one's work self and home self. It takes down toxic productivity while being twisty and juicy. — Dylan Kickham, Staff Writer

Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson perfects the mockumentary with Abbott Elementary. I have a new favorite character almost every episode (while always stanning Barbara, obviously), and it has some of the smartest, funniest writing that's only enhanced by the equally impressive acting performances. — Collette Reitz, News Editor

The Bear The guy from Shameless, the guy from Girls, and queen Ayo Edebiri star as sardonic Chicago chefs whipping up scorching Italian beef sammies and even hotter one-liners. Don't watch on an empty stomach. — Joseph Longo, Associate Celebrity Editor

The Rehearsal This show will mess with your head big time, not in a true crime thriller-mystery kind of way, but it’ll have you second-guessing every decision you make and every interaction you have for a long time. — Jillian Giardurco, Staff Writer