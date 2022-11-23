Emma Myers Wants Wenclair Shippers To Know: “They Were Roommates”

In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Emma Myers discusses her role in Netflix’s Wednesday, her friendship with Jenna Ortega, and what movie she’d love to star in.

Emma Myers shines in her breakout role as the perpetually perky and cheerfully colorful Enid Sinclair in Netflix’s Wednesday. But meeting Myers out of character is quite a different experience.

“I would consider myself more a Wednesday because I am very introverted and I don’t have a lot of energy,” Myers tells Elite Daily. “Enid’s very, very energetic and loves talking to people, while I, on the other hand, get really nervous.”

In fact, Myers, 20, initially wanted to play the morose daughter in Netflix’s take on The Addams Family. She was initially up for the part, but it wound up going to Jenna Ortega. (Myers says Ortega handles the role “flawlessly.”) So, Myers embraced the brighter side (literally) and discovered a connection with Wednesday’s upbeat roommate instead.

Social butterfly Enid is the rainbow-colored antithesis to Wednesday’s whole being, but despite their very clear differences, the roomies formed an unlikely friendship, just as Myers and Ortega did offscreen. “Jenna and I get along really well in real life, so getting to kind of hate each other in one scene and then go to being besties in the next scene was really fun,” Myers says.

The connection between Wednesday and Enid is something fans have really latched onto. When the show’s first teaser dropped three months before it premiered, fan art and video edits shipping #Wenclair (a combo of Wednesday’s first name and Enid Sinclair’s last name) blew up on TikTok and Tumblr. Myers is well aware that fans want her and Ortega’s characters to get together, and although that didn’t happen in Season 1, it’s something she often joked about with Ortega on set. “You know what I always say: And they were roommates,” Myers says, referencing the popular LGBTQ+ meme. “Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said — I think that gets the message across.”

Myers wasn’t only involved in bringing Enid’s personality to life; she also helped craft her colorful character’s signature style. From helping to pick outfits to choosing which nail polish color to use on each of her nails, Myers was all in on making sure Enid was as bright and rainbow-y as possible. That includes sporting Enid’s most iconic accessory from the season: the snood. “I want to see a snood trend happen,” Myers says, calling Enid’s cozy knitwear her favorite look of the series.

Hopefully, Myers will get to turn even more looks if Wednesday is picked up for a second season. She thinks “there is an open door for a Season 2” after the first season’s cliffhanger ending, and she hopes a follow-up season will see Enid teaming up with Wednesday much more. “I would honestly love to see Enid join Wednesday on her investigations more,” Myers says. “Enid needs to gain some confidence. And I feel like going out with Wednesday and figuring out murder mysteries would really help her. I would like to see her be some sort of detective.”

While she awaits Enid’s next move, Myers reveals what else is going on in her life right now.

This section has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Last TV show you marathoned?

I watched this Chinese show called Being a Hero with an actor named Wang Yibo in it; he is incredible. I highly recommend anybody who is into crime shows to watch it.

Most-used emoji?

The red heart, but only because I use it anytime my family members text me. My real most-used emoji is the dude with the little monocle who’s like “Hm?” I always send that to my friends, like “Hm, that’s a little suspicious.”

Are you a Swiftie?

I was never a Swiftie growing up, but “Anti-Hero” is really good. I haven’t listened to the rest of Midnights, but I liked her last album with “Cardigan” on it.

Favorite scary movie?

Train to Busan. I really like zombies. I also like A Quiet Place.

Favorite app on your phone?

You know what, I’m an old lady: I love Pinterest. I have boards for everything you can think of.

Song you replayed the most in 2022?

“MUNG” by OurR. It’s probably going to be top on my Spotify Wrapped.

Celebrity with the best style?

Timothée Chalamet. I know he styles himself for all of his press stuff, and I admire that because I don’t have a sense of style and I would like to be able to style myself if I could.

Favorite place in the world to visit?

Iceland. I went in 2018 and it was beautiful.

Recent movie you would’ve loved to star in?

The Batman would’ve been fun. I’d want to be Catwoman, obviously.

What’s your dream role?

There’s this book called Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman, and there’s a girl in it named Door. That is like my ultimate role — I would murder somebody for that.

Anything else?

If they ever made a live-action Into The Spider-Verse, I would love to play Spider-Gwen. I would shave my head; I would dye my hair. I feel like that would be incredible.

Describe your sense of humor in three words.

Morbid. Dark. Stupid.