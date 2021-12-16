Yellowjackets Season 2 Is Officially Happening

When Yellowjackets Season 1 premiered in mid-November of 2021, the show was immediately a critical hit. The Lost-meets-female-Lord of the Flies series begins with a plane crash in 1996, taking down the girl’s high school soccer team into the Canadian wilderness and leaving them stranded with little-to-no-adult supervision for 19 months as they try to survive. But it’s the mystery in the present-day as someone is tracking down the survivors that make this duel-timeline show a hit, and ViacomCBS has already greenlit Yellowjackets Season 2 as a result.

Warning: Spoilers for the first half of Yellowjackets Season 1 follow. Yellowjackets is only halfway through its freshman season, so fans don’t yet know the outcome of Season 1, let alone what Season 2 will focus on. But so far, the show’s premise suggests it could run at least three or four seasons, if not more. The 1996 timeline alone is pretty complicated, with teenage relationship drama heightened by the need to survive in the forest. Shauna and Jackie are BFFs with a big secret — Shauna was sleeping with Jackie’s boyfriend and is currently pregnant with his kid. Natalie and Travis are kids with a mutual crush, though each has severe trauma over losing their respective fathers. Taissa and Van are both dealing with being closeted LGBTQ+ teens, and their attraction to each other is about to bust those doors wide open.

But as the saying goes, winter is coming, and these girls don’t have a lot of time to store food for the season. Moreover, something supernatural is going on in the cabin where they’ve hunkered down, and no one understands what.

And that’s just the past. In the present, the survivors, including Taissa, Nat, and Shauna, are trying to figure out who is sending threatening messages and whether or not Travis’ mysterious passing was him taking his own life or the beginning of a string of homicides to take them all out.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Renewal Updates

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

On Dec. 16, 2021, five episodes into the 10-episode first season, Showtime announced the series would return for a second installment. In a statement to Deadline, Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine boasted of the show’s ability to pull in streaming subscribers to Showtime’s standalone service, doubling the number of viewers with each weekly installment.

Deadline noted the Season 1 finale only just completed editing when the announcement arrived, and the production wouldn’t assemble the Season 2 writers room until January 2022. As for how long until filming begins, it seems likely the series will follow the same schedule as before and start filming around mid-2022. (Yellowjackets Season began filming in June 2021.)

Yellowjackets Season 2 Cast

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

Yellowjackets boasts an all-star female cast with Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress headlining the present-day survivors of Shauna, Natalie, Misty, and Tai. Should all four survive Season 1, they seem likely to return for Season 2. Likewise, Warren Kole and Rukiya Bernard will also probably return as Shaun and Tai’s respective spouses Jeff and Simone, along with Sarah Desjardins and Aiden Stoxx as their respective children Callie and Sammy. It is unclear if Peter Gadiot and Alex Wyndham will return as Shauna and Nat’s love interests, Adam and Kevyn.

In the 1990s era cast, the teen versions of the leads will almost also certainly be back (That’s Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, respectively.) Ella Purnell will probably return as Jackie along with the other survivors of the crash, including Steven Krueger as the only adult in the forest, assistant coach Ben. Also probably coming back, so long as they don’t get offed: Kevin Alves as Travis, Luciano Leroux as his younger brother, Javi, Courtney Eaton as Lottie, Jane Widdop as Laura Lee, Liv Hewson as Van, and Alexa Barajas as Mari.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer

With the series only halfway through Season 1, there’s no trailer for Season 2. That being said, the inside look behind the scenes of the series (above) is worth your time.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere Date

There’s no premiere date for Yellowjackets Season 2. However, with Showtime running series reasonably consistently every year with a weekly release schedule, it seems like the show will return in late 2022.

Yellowjackets Season 1 continues with weekly episodes every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.