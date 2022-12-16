Yellowjackets Is Already Renewed For Season 3

You know a TV show is something special when it gets renewed for another season before the previous season even premieres. And it looks like Yellowjackets is exactly that kind of special show. On Dec. 15, 2022, Showtime announced it was bringing back Yellowjackets for Season 3, months before the March 2023 premiere of the show’s sophomore season.

The president of Showtime, Chris McCarthy, explained that the early Season 3 renewal came after Season 1 was so well-received. “With Yellowjackets’ runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets follows two timelines. The first is in 1996 when a girls’ high school soccer team gets stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash and their survival story starts to take on some eery, possibly supernatural twists. Meanwhile, the second timeline follows the surviving girls as adults in the present day as they face the repercussions of their deadly adventures in the woods. With two timelines worth of stories, plus a lot of unanswered mysteries woven throughout them, it makes sense that there are not just one, but two more seasons’ worth of episodes on the docket. Here’s what to know about Yellowjackets Season 3.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer

The trailer for Season 3 hasn’t been released yet, but the Yellowjackets Twitter account dropped a creepy teaser video to commemorate the Season 3 renewal:

Yellowjackets Season 3 Predicted Release Date

Yellowjackets Season 1 premiered in November 2021, and Season 2 will come out in March 2023. If Season 3 follows that same schedule, then fans can expect Season 3 to premiere in late summer or fall 2024. But, since the Season 3 renewal came before Season 2 even premiered, there’s a chance production on Season 3 move quickly and it gets released even sooner than expected.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Cast

The Season 3 cast will likely depend on what happens in Season 2; after all, this is a show with lots of surprise deaths and character introductions. But, fans can likely expect the return of the main cast, which includes Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is available on Showtime and Season 2 of Yellowjackets will premiere March 24, 2023, on Showtime.