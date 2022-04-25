What Will Heartstopper Season 2 Be About? Superfans Already Know

Charlie and Nick’s uplifting romance charmed the whole internet when Heartstopper dropped on Netflix, but the Season 1 finale isn’t where their story ends. The show is adapted (very faithfully) from author Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series of the same name, which began in 2018 and is about to come to an end with Oseman’s fifth and final volume in 2023. Because of this, hardcore fans already know what Heartstopper Season 2 will be about if Netflix greenlights a follow-up season. Here’s what you should know about Heartstopper’s potential Season 2, including its predicted release date, cast, and where they story goes next.

In its first season, Heartstopper focused on the changing relationships among a group of high schoolers at a pair of British schools. After questioning his sexuality all season, Nick finally came out as bisexual in the finale and proudly proclaimed his love for Charlie during a beach date. Tara and Darcy also got a happy ending, as they finally went public with their relationship, but things are a little less clear for Tao and Elle. Although Elle came close to telling Tao she has feelings for him, she wasn’t able to follow through... but their final scene seemed to indicate Tao finally realized he also has feelings for his bestie.

Those endings have some pretty big hints about what Season 2 could focus on, but fans don’t have to speculate — the continuation already exists!

Heartstopper Season 2’s Predicted Story

Netflix has not yet officially renewed Heartstopper for Season 2, but it feels likely that the show will continue given the source material is already out there. The first season adapted volumes one and two of Oseman’s graphic novels, so of course, a second season would dive into the third volume.

Netflix

Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you don’t want Heartstopper Season 2 potentially spoiled for you. The third volume of Heartstopper centers on a class trip to Paris, where all three of the main couples face deeper challenges in their relationships. Most notably, Nick learns that Charlie struggles with an eating disorder in this volume, and Tao and Elle finally address their feelings for one another. There’s also a new romance brewing among the teachers, which Oseman confirmed will be brought into the TV series if it gets a second season.

Heartstopper Season 2’s Predicted Release Date

If Netflix orders a second season of Heartstopper, it will likely arrive in 2023. Obviously, the whole story is already written, which is a big time-save, but since Paris plays such a big role, a second season will very likely require the cast to shoot on-location in France. Without much to go off of yet, the best guess for a Season 2 premiere date would be about a year after Season 1 debuted, so April 2023.

Heartstopper Season 2’s Predicted Cast

Viewers have already met all the main characters in the Heartstopper series, although there are a couple important characters a potential Season 2 would have to introduce. Nick’s older brother David and the science teacher Mr. Farouk are two of the most likely new characters to join the Season 2 cast.