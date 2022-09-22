HBO’s House of the Dragon, which is a spinoff of the hit series Game of Thrones, has drawn in millions of viewers each week since its premiere on Aug. 21. Although it’s only been a month since the show has been out, James Corden jokingly announced on the latest episode of The Late Late Show that House of the Dragon has already gotten a “spin-off” of its own called The Targashians, and even “premiered” the show’s first trailer in a parody skit.

In the hilarious spoof, Corden plays King Keith Targashian, who says he’ll rule his kingdom with “peace and prosperity,” and to prove it, he’ll pardon one of his greatest enemies, Grayson Lannister. However, right after making the announcement, his younger sister, played by Kim Kardashian, comes in with Lannister’s severed head.

“What? I literally just pardoned him,” Corden complained. “Why? He’s so uninteresting. He added nothing to this kingdom,” Kim said, to which Corden replied, “Because I’m the king. I make the decisions, not you, me. King Keith Targashian.”

The trailer then cuts to a Kardashians-style confessional interview. “I mean, Keith is the king right now, but let's be honest, he wouldn't be anywhere without me,” Kim told the camera. “Kim has made it very obvious that she wants to be queen, but let’s be clear. The iron throne is all mine,” Corden said in his own confessional.

So, what credentials does Kim have to be queen? Well, apart from her obvious combat skills, she’s launched an armor shapewear line and grayscale cosmetics company, advocated for dungeon reform, and has created her very own body butter. Of course, these are all references to Kim’s real-life accomplishments, like her Skims shapewear line and work as a prison reform activist.

Kris Jenner also made an appearance during the clip. She raved over her children landing huge magazine covers, like Kim’s collaboration with Jouster's Illustrated (aka, Sports Illustrated) and Corden’s with Plague (which seems to be a nod toward Vogue).

After all that bickering between Kim and Corden, Kylie Jenner ended up taking the iron throne for herself. Watch below.

Let’s be real. Can the Kardashians actually guest star on House of the Dragon?