Here's Everything We Know About SKIMS' Swim Launch

There’s no family more iconic for its swimwear than the Kardashian/Jenners, and thankfully, following your (maybe) fave family and what they wear on vacation just got even easier. Now, you can shop and recreate your own take on Kim-inspired beachwear fashion because SKIMS is launching its own swimwear line. Complete with 19 new styles in seven fun colors, the entire collection is dropping soon — on Friday, March 18 — so make sure you pad your bank account for all your new summer looks.

“I’m so excited to be launching SKIMS Swim — I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time,” Kim Kardashian said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe — both for in and out of the water. There is truly something here for everyone — whether you prefer a more covered up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon.” In fact, you may even want to take some of these for a spin around the clock, with so many looks working as transition pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night.

With the release coming so, so soon (and likely to sell out, if previous SKIMS’ releases are anything to go by), there are still some lingering details to work out.

When does SKIMS’ Swim drop?

Despite the fact that it’s been years in the making, you don’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on these drool-worthy, pool-ready looks. On Friday, March 18, you can find all the new swimsuits and a few coverup options on SKIMS’ website. Now, if only the weather in the Northeast would corporate in time for you to show off your brand new beach and pool ‘fits.

How much does SKIMS’ Swim line cost?

You can mix and match to your heart’s content without taking out a loan. Everything in the collection is priced between $32-$108.

What’s included in SKIMS’ Swim first drop?

The first launch of SKIMS’ Swim features a mix and match of options depending on what you’re looking for, so you can find your ideal poolside, beachside, or cabana look. If you’re looking to find a string, triangle bikini top, swim shorts, or one pieces with funky cutouts in neutrals, pastels, and other classic colors, rest assured; SKIMS has something for everyone. Everything ranges in sizes from XXS and 4X, and you can check out some of SKIMS Swim pieces below.