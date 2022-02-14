You don’t need a mans to get oversized, comfy clothes, because Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand is bring back one of its most beloved lines. On February 15, SKIMS’ Boyfriend Collection is finally restocking. After first dropping in December 2020, the Boyfriend Collection was a massive success, but many of the styles have been sold out ever since. But now you can shop your loungewear favorites once more as well as some new pieces since the limited-edition collection is finally coming back.

For the Boyfriend Collection’s return, the drop’s includes three of the original styles. The T-Shirt ($42, SKIMS), Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($48, SKIMS), and the Boxer ($26, SKIMS) are all coming back. Alongside those, you’ll also be able to snag the Crop Tank ($36, SKIMS) and the Muscle Tank ($38, SKIMS). Each item will be available in the four core colors you know and love as well as Patina, a new, earthy green shade. Like all of SKIMS’ pieces, sizes run between XXS and 4X.

You’ll want to jump on the Boyfriend Collection as quickly as possible. Currently, the unisex line already has more than 60,000 waitlisted customers. If you really want to ensure your new, comfy ‘fit, you should definitely sign up for the waitlist so as not to miss your chance to re-up on Boyfriend Collection goodies. Or you can roll the times and try to be first in line by setting your alarm for 9 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

While these clothes speak for themselves, it wouldn’t be a SKIMS drop without a super cute campaign. For this launch, the brand tapped models and influencers as well as their significant others to show off the line. The overall effect is beautiful people looking cozy the way a real couple would. If you’re shopping for this line alone, it may make you feel a bit jealous, but the photos (and the pieces) just look too cute to get too bummed over.

