In Unexpected News, Kim K Is Designing The USA Olympic Teams' Underwear

Since launching SKIMS in September 2019, Kim Kardashian has hit a number of major milestones. As of 2021 the company was valued at over $1 Billion, and Kardashian has practically every social media star wearing her designs. Now, she may have hit her biggest milestone yet. Kim Kardashian's SKIMs is designing the USA Olympic athletes' underwear.

Kardashian took to Twitter on June 28 to announce the big news. The 2021 Olympics are being held in Tokyo, Japan, and the reality star couldn’t be more thrilled to see her SKIMS designs headed across seas.

“I am honored to announce that @SKIMS is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at http://SKIMS.COM,” she tweeted.

The post included a peak at the forthcoming collection and featured images of USA Olympic athletes Alex Morgan, A’ja Wilson, Scout Bassett, Delilah Muhammad, and Haley Anderson. From the looks of it, the collection will feature Kardashian’s usual minimalistic designs, and will have the words “Team USA” included. SKIMS is creating designs for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

You can see Kardashian’s announcement post about the collection below.

On Instagram, Kardashian further explained why designing the Olympic collection is so meaningful for her.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad,” she wrote. “As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

Kardashian went on to call the collection a “full circle” moment for her because she’s spent so many years admiring the strength and energy of Olympic athletes.

Kardashian said the collection will represent strength and resilience.

Kardashian’s SKIMS Olympic collection is the one fans never saw coming, but it’s also one that makes total sense given her family’s tie to the prestigious sporting event.