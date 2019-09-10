If you've been waiting to get your hands on Kim Kardashian-West's much-anticipated line of shapewear, the day of its release has finally arrived. How much are SKIMS Solutionwear? The range of products that includes everything from control top thongs to sculpting catsuits is actually affordable AF, meaning you won't have to spend an arm and a leg on whatever styles you've already picked out from Instagram. Everything within the collection comes in at $98 or less, with underwear offerings ranging from $19 to $56 and shapewear ranging from $24 to $98, so go ahead and head to skims.com and treat yourself to a few pieces stat.

As described on the brand's website, "SKIMS is Kim’s answer to shapewear that actually works. Designed to smooth, enhance, lift and tone - each piece has a solution for every body." Kardashian-West first revealed the new brand on Instagram back in June, when it was still going by the name of Kimono. Because of obvious issues with cultural appropriation, the name Kimono was rightfully changed to SKIMS. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years," wrote Kardashian-West in the announcement post. "I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this." Her answer? A brand of innovative and inclusive styles that would cater to every body type, every area that needed smoothing, and every silhouette of clothing to be worn over it.

Arriving in sizes XXS - 4XL and in nine shades, SKIMS truly is unlike any other brand that's currently out there on the market. The brand offers 20 shapewear silhouettes and 15 underwear silhouettes, so no matter what type of undergarment you're in need of chances are you'll find it here.

Along with straightforward opaque styles like a Bandeau Bra ($20, skims.com), Cheeky Briefs ($19, skims.com), and a T-Shirt Bra ($52, skims.com), the underwear offerings include a range of mesh styles for something a bit sexier. The Mesh Triangle Bralette ($32, skims.com) and High Cut Mesh Bikini Brief ($24, skims.com) are among my favorites, but it should be noted that the mesh styles are only available in Black and Clay (a light nude).

Undeniably, the shapewear is the star of the line, as its name might suggest.

From expected styles like the Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh ($68, skims.com) and Core Control Mid Waist Brief ($28, skims.com) to brilliant inventions like The Solution Short 01 ($42, skims.com) and The Solution Short 02 ($42, skims.com), the range has got you and all of your needs covered. Literally. The Solution Shorts each feature one leg lopped off and are meant to be worn with skirts and dresses featuring a high slit, so you can see how specific Kardashian-West was with her designs.

Will SKIMS be yet another uber successful endeavor dreamed up by Kardashian-West? All signs point to yes.