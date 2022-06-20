The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Soundtrack Is The Perfect Summertime Playlist

The Summer I Turned Pretty is Jenny Han’s second streaming adaptation of her books and first TV series. Like To All The Boys, the plot revolves around a nerdy girl just discovering that boys find her attractive and torn between two choices. The differences here are that the story is between two close families and stretches to encompass multiple generations of friendships. But the story is Belly’s, reflected in The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Season 1 soundtrack, which features all the songs that make up the current summer soundtrack to a tee.

Warning: Mild spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty follow. It’s a nearly universal experience that there’s a summer where everything seems to change. It can be anything from stepping up from middle to high school, high school to college, falling in love, or losing a loved one. This formulative time imprints in multiple ways, including the soundtrack of the time. Who hasn’t heard a song on the radio (or come up on shuffle) from their teen years and suddenly found themselves transported back?

The Summer I Turned Pretty tries to capture that feeling with its soundtrack, especially the music that follows Belly’s story. While some of it features the pop hits of the now, with Doja Cat and Carly Rae Jepsen, there are also lots of deep cuts, like Mini Mansion and JVKE. It’s the perfect playlist to have your summer of discovery, whatever that may be.

Here are all the songs that play as part of the soundtrack for The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Ep. 1 “Summer House”

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“Can’t Do Better” by Kim Petras

“Lover” by Taylor Swift

“Rollercoaster” by Bleachers

“As The World Caves In” by Matt Maltese (sung by Sean Kaufman)

“Pretty Pictures” by Indigo De Souza

“Up” by CardiB

“Make You Feel Alright” by Jay

“Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo

“1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Can’t Do Better” by Kim Petras

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Ep. 2 “Summer Dress”

“Dover Beach” by Baby Queen

“Ice Cream” by Black Pink & Selena Gomez

“Summer In July” by Yukon Blonde

“Girl From Rio (Instrumental)” by Teresa James

“Pretty Great” by Fickle Friends

“Larrabee Estate” by Frederick Hollander

“Shadows Are Falling” by Gary McFarland

“La Vie En Rose” by Edith Piaf

“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Ep. 3 “Summer Nights”

“You Let Me Down” by Alessia Cara

“Can I Call You Tonight” by Dayglow

“Best Friend” by Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat)

“Too Simple (Clean)” by Relaye

“Summer Nights” from Grease (Sung by Gavin Casalegno, David Iacono, Summer Madison & Lilah Pate)

“Happier Than Ever (Remix)” by Billie Eilish

“Have Mercy” by Chloe

“Your Type” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Beach Baby” by Bon Iver

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Ep. 4 “Summer Heat”

“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” by Caroline Polachek

“Swimming Pools” by Francis On My Mind

“Something Like Summer” by Caveboy

“This Life” by Vampire Weekend

“Found My Friends” by Hayley Kiyoko

“Where’d All The Time Go” by Dr. Dog

“False God” by Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Ep. 5 “Summer Catch”

“It Will Stand” by The Showmen

“So Pretty (Clean)” by Reyanna Maria

“Better Days” by Neiked & Mea Muller & Polo G

“Malibu” by Kim Petras

“Places We Won’t Walk” by Bruno Major

“Nail Tech” by Jack Harlow

“Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great” by Tai Verdes

“Best Days Of Our Lives” by The Premiums

“Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast

“Lost Cause” by Beck

“Down Below” by The Muggs

“Don’t Cha” by The Pussy Cat Dolls

“Closer” by Samuel Jack

“Moments” by Ellur

“Rock Is The Answer” by Barrie Gledden & Richard Kimmings

“Are We Still Friends” by Tyler the Creator

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Ep. 6 “Summer Tides”

“Losing You” by Solange

“Now I’m In It” by HAIM

“Bad Girls” by MIA

“Lisztomania (Instrumental)” by Phoenix

“I’m In Love (Instrumental)” by Mini Mansion

“Is It True” by Tame Impala

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa

“Wusyaname” by Tyler The Creator (feat. Youngboy, Never Broke Again, & Ty Dolla $ign)

“Super Rich Kids” by Frank Ocean

“Fire For You” by Cannons

“Sedate Me” by Virgin Sucide

“Swag” by Peyton

“Together (Dumbing Down) (Maker Remix)” by Maker & Qwel

“Outta Pocket” by 24kGoldn

“When The Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Ep. 7 “Summer Love”

“This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like” by JVKE

“Go Higher” by Shana Falana

“Isn’t It Romantic” by The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra

“Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

“I Like That” by Bazzi

“The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“Funeral” by Phoebe Bridgers

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 are streaming on Prime Video.