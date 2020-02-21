BTS is the real deal. Not only do they sing, rap, and dance, but they also produce and write many of their own songs. It seems that with each album the group releases, BTS only gets more involved in the technical side of their music, and fans admire their drive and dedication so much. BTS just dropped a new album on Feb. 21, and fans are searching the credits to see how many songs BTS helped produce on Map Of The Soul: 7.

BTS announced their comeback on Jan. 7, 2020 and then shared a few details about it afterward, like how it would come with a bunch of goodies for their BTS ARMY to enjoy. Fans loved the idea of a photo book and lyric book, as well as a BTS photo card, postcard, sticker, and coloring paper, but one item fans looked forward to the most was the album's credits. They wanted to see if the BTS members helped write or produce any songs.

In April 2019, BTS released Map of the Soul: Persona, and at least one member contributed in either writing or producing each of the songs. Most notably, RM, J-Hope, and Suga helped produce most of MOTS: P, with Jungkook lending a hand with a few tracks as well.

On Feb. 21, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 arrived, and the BTS members once again contributed to many songs on the album.

The album has 20 tracks, including five previously released on MOTS: P. Fans are already familiar with the five songs' credits, but as for the remaining 15 tracks, fans will be happy to hear BTS' lengthy list of contributions.

Check them out below.

"Interlude: Shadow"

"Interlude: Shadow" is Suga's solo song on the album, so, of course, he had a hand in the songwriting process, as well as RM.

"Black Swan"

"Black Swan" was BTS' first single off MOTS: 7, and it was originally released in January. RM helped compose this song, too.

"My Time"

"My Time" is Jungkook's solo song, and it seems he took inspiration from his own experiences to write "My Time," along with RM and other talented composers.

"Louder Than Bombs"

BTS' rap line, which consists of RM, Suga, and J-Hope, played a key role in writing "Louder Than Bombs." The trio also received songwriting help from Troye Sivan.

"ON"

More to come...