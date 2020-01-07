BTS ARMY, you've been waiting for what seemed like forever, but it's finally happening. BTS is making a comeback with a new album and it's happening really soon. Fans knew the announcement was coming, but now that BTS announced their 2020 comeback date for real, the BTS ARMY can't believe it.

Just a day after RM and Younha shared their collaboration for "Winter Flower," BTS announced their comeback on WeVerse. The group released a load of details about their comeback, including the album title. Fans previously thought the album would be called either Map of the Soul: Shadow or Map of the Soul: Ego, so you can imagine their surprise when it turned out to be neither of them. Instead, the album is called Map of the Soul: 7. Fans were very confused as to what "7" could mean, but knowing how passionate they are about BTS' overall message, the BTS ARMY is probably creating theories about BTS' album title right now.

Next up, BTS announced fans can pre-order Map of the Soul: 7 beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9, and the album will drop on Friday, Feb. 21. That means fans have just a few weeks to prepare until BTS gifts them with plenty of new music. For now, those are all the details BTS gave fans about their new album, but they promised they'll release more info on Weverse and their official Fan Cafe soon.

According to fans, BTS' announcement on Weverse read,

Hello. BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be released on Friday, Feb. 21. Pre-orders will begin on Thurs, Jan. 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of our ARMY. Thank you!

