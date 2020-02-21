Sub-unit songs are a blessing for the BTS ARMY. They let the BTS members to experiment creatively with their music. Luckily for fans, Map of the Soul: 7 has four sub-unit tracks. Apart from showcasing both BTS' rap line and vocal line, MOTS: 7 pairs RM and Suga and Jimin and V together. Fans are gushing over Jimin and V's "Friends" because their sub-unit song was a long time coming. It's no secret the guys share a special bond, and the English translation of BTS' "Friends" lyrics proves that.

Fans had a strong feeling MOTS: 7 would have the BTS members pairing up for duets or trios. First, the album having an impressive 20 tracks made fans think there would be room for sub-unit songs. When BTS released their concept photos, fans believed the group hinted at the special tracks. The photos paired RM with Jungkook, Suga with Jin and V, and J-Hope and Jimin, so ARMYs initially thought those would be the units.

On Feb. 20 — just hours before the release of MOTS: 7 on Feb 21 — Big Hit Entertainment announced the official sub units. Fans were ecstatic to hear another song from BTS' rap line — RM, Suga, and J-Hope — called "UGH!" as well as another song from their vocal line — Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — called "00:00 (Zero O’Clock)." ARMYs were also surprised to hear a collaboration between RM and Suga for "Respect" and a duet from Jimin and V for "Friends."

When BTS shared their tracklist on Feb. 16, fans theorized Jimin and V would pair up for "Friends," since the Korean title referred to "friends of the same age," and both guys are 24 years old.

Over the years, Jimin and V have repeatedly called each other their best friends, and knowing this only makes their collaboration that much sweeter.

Check out the English translation of "Friends" below.

Verse 1

Seoul that used to be so unusually sparkling

Was another new world to me

I met you when you were clammy with sweat

A somewhat strange kid

Me from the moon, you from the stars

Our conversations were like homework

BFFs on one day, enemies on another

I just wanna understand

Pre-Chorus

Hello, my alien

We are each other’s mystery (Yeah, yeah)

Is that why it’s even more special (Oh)

Chorus

One day when this cheer dies down, stay (Ayy), hey (Ayy)

Stay by my side

For eternity, keep staying here stay (Ayy), hey (Ayy)

Like your tiny pinky

Longer than seven summers and cold winters

Longer than numerous promises and memories

Verse 2

I remember our uniforms

Our memories are movies

The dumpling incident is a comedy movie yeah, ayy, yeah, ayy

Heartfelt stories filling the school bus

Now we go out to drive together

Still the same, us of those days

“Hey Jimin, today”

Pre-Chorus

The dreamcatcher in my room

7-year-long history

Is that why it’s even more special (Oh)

Chorus

One day when this cheer dies down, stay (Ayy), hey (Ayy)

Stay by my side

For eternity, keep staying here stay (Ayy), hey (Ayy)

Like your tiny pinky

Longer than seven summers and cold winters

Longer than numerous promises and memories

Bridge

Like your pinky

We are still the same

I know everything about you

We gotta trust each other

Never forgot

More than the plain “thank you”

You and me

Decided not to fight tomorrow for real

One day when this cheer dies down, stay hey

You are my soulmate

For eternity, keep staying here hey

You are my soulmate

Longer

Than seven summers and cold winters

Longer

Than numerous promises and memories

Can't help but stan these two.